Shania Mae Mendoza, Marie Antoinette San Diego win Round 4 matches
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 12, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza and Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego turned back Chinese Yan Tianqi and Zhang Xiao, respectively, to jump back into the top 20 after four rounds of the Asian Continental Chess Championships in Xingtai, China Monday night.

Mendoza, 21, pulled off a 60-move victory over Yan in a Caro-kann Defense while San Diego, 19, disposed of Zhang in 43 moves of a Queen’s Pawn game to secure their second point, which was good for a seven-player tie at 16th place.

WIM Bernadette Galas, who beat and drew with two Indian Woman Grandmasters the previous rounds, ran into a tough Chinese WIM Gu Tianlu and lost.

WIM Kylen Joy Mordido and WGM Janelle Mae Frayna also dropped their Round 4 matches.

