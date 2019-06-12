Angels seek to sustain romp vs Perlas Spikers

MANILA, Philippines — PetroGazz faces BanKo-Perlas again today, seeking to duplicate its first round romp and open its second round elims drive the way it kicked off its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference – in emphatic fashion – at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

But while the Angels are tipped to repeat over the Perlas Spikers, the league’s only unbeaten team will be hard-pressed to duplicate its 25-19, 25-21, 25-12 victory last June 1 with BanKo-Perlas expected to come into their 5 p.m. clash armed with the necessary adjustments to at least slow down the seemingly well-oiled PetroGazz machine.

The Angels set a record of sorts by sweeping the first round without dropping a set with imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson complementing well the locals led by Jeanette Panaga, Cherry Nuñag, Maricar Baloaloa and Cienne Cruz.