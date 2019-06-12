Juliana Carvajal, Derek Napala reign supreme

MANILA, Philippines — Juliana Carvajal bagged two singles titles while unranked Derek Napala nailed three, including two in doubles, as they shared the MVP honors in the PPS Dir. Alberto Aton national juniors tennis tournament at the Kidapawan City Tennis Club in Cotabato over the weekend.

Carvajal dominated her rivals in the 14-U play she capped with a 6-2, 6-2 romp over Ayezza Dino, then the rising star from Digos toppled elder sister and top seed Coleen, 6-4, 6-4, in the 16-U finals to emerge the lone “double” winner in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Napala stunned top seed Reyman Saldivar, 4-0, 4-5(3), 10-6 in the semis then foiled doubles partner Gene Espinosa, 7-5, 6-3, in the boys’ 14-U final of the tournament sponsored by Director Alfredo Aton of the Department of Agriculture.

Napala then teamed up with Espinosa to edge Saldivar and Kadil Jamal Raul, 8-6, in the 14-U class then linked up with Steve Aton to rout Saldivar and BJ Flores, 8-0, for the 18-U crown.