PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Angels seek repeat over Perlas Spikers
(Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 4:53pm

Games Wednesday
3 p.m. – Creamline vs BaliPure
5 p.m. – PetroGazz vs BanKo-Perlas

MANILA, Philippines – PetroGazz faces BanKo-Perlas again Wednesday, seeking to duplicate its first round romp and open its second round elims drive the way it kicked off its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference — in emphatic fashion — at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But while the Angels are tipped to repeat over the Perlas Spikers, the league’s only unbeaten team will be hard-pressed to duplicate its 25-19, 25-21, 25-12 victory last June 1 with BanKo-Perlas expected to come into their 5 p.m. clash armed with the necessary adjustments to at least slow down the seemingly well-oiled PetroGazz machine.

The Angels set a record of sorts by sweeping the first round elims without dropping a set with imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson complementing well with the locals led by Jeanette Panaga, Cherry Nuñag, Maricar Baloaloa, Cienne Cruz and Djanel Cheng in stamping their class in the first phase of the two-part elims of the season-opening conference organized by Sports Vision.

BanKo-Perlas, on the other hand, hopes its loss-win-loss-win-loss roll would continue although it would take a lot of effort from reinforcements Kia Bright and Yasemin Yildirim and solid backup from locals Nicole Tiamzon, Kathy Bersola, Sue Roces and Dzi Gervacio to measure up with the talent-laden PetroGazz side.

Creamline, meanwhile, tries to close out its first round campaign with another victory as it goes for a fourth-straight win against a hapless BaliPure squad in the 3 p.m. opener.

The defending champion Cool Smashers racked up three straight victories after bowing to the Angels in the opener last May 26, crushing the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers in three and beating the Perlas Spikers and Motolite Power Builders in four to seize solo second in the tournament sponsored by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

In contrast, the Water Defenders dropped their first four games, including three in shutout fashions, with imports Alexandra Vajdova and Danijela Dzakovic needing to raise the level of their play against Creamline’s power duo of Kuttika Kaewpin and Aleoscar Blanco.

Creamline also boasts of a power-packed local crew headed by Alyssa Valdez, Michelle Gumabao, Risa Sato, Jema Galanza and Jia Morado, who are all expected to dominate the likes of counterparts Grazielle Bombita, Satriani Espiritu, Menchie Tubiera, Sandy delos Santos, Mae Gual and Jela Peña.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 5
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors hold a dominating 3-1 lead over defending champions Golden State and are set to return to action...
Sports
Durant's return for Warriors in NBA Finals was a short one
7 hours ago
Golden State star forward Kevin Durant left Monday's fifth game of the NBA Finals (Tuesday Manila time) against Toronto with...
Sports
Durant's shock injury exit stuns NBA Finals rivals
2 hours ago
When Golden State star Kevin Durant went down 12 minutes into his long-awaited comeback game in the NBA Finals, players on...
Sports
San Beda claims top spot in Filoil quarters
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The San Beda University Red Lions formally claimed the top spot of Group A in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup after defeating...
Sports
Raptors must cope with near miss as Warriors get new life
2 hours ago
Having come within seconds and a single shot of winning their first NBA title, the Toronto Raptors must cope with the near-miss...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Quiban, Van der Valk upbeat as PGT Bacolod unwraps
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Justin Quiban and Guido Van der Valk set out for a pair of repeats on the Philippine Golf Tour, confident of their chances...
Sports
5 hours ago
Warriors stay alive, escape Raptors in Game 5
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors kept their three-peat bid alive after beating the Toronto Raptors, 106-105, in Game Five of the...
Sports
17 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson doubtful for World Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s not likely that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson will play for Gilas in the FIBA World...
Sports
17 hours ago
Jericho Cruz to see light again, rejoins Yeng Guiao at NLEX
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
TNT KaTropa finally let go of Jericho Cruz, the guard they put in the freezer over the last couple of months, sending the...
Sports
17 hours ago
Saints, Scorpions face off in do-or-die showdown
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
St. Clare College-Virtual Reality and Centro Escolar University clash one last time today in the deciding Game Three of their...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with