Angels seek repeat over Perlas Spikers

Games Wednesday

3 p.m. – Creamline vs BaliPure

5 p.m. – PetroGazz vs BanKo-Perlas

MANILA, Philippines – PetroGazz faces BanKo-Perlas again Wednesday, seeking to duplicate its first round romp and open its second round elims drive the way it kicked off its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference — in emphatic fashion — at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But while the Angels are tipped to repeat over the Perlas Spikers, the league’s only unbeaten team will be hard-pressed to duplicate its 25-19, 25-21, 25-12 victory last June 1 with BanKo-Perlas expected to come into their 5 p.m. clash armed with the necessary adjustments to at least slow down the seemingly well-oiled PetroGazz machine.

The Angels set a record of sorts by sweeping the first round elims without dropping a set with imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson complementing well with the locals led by Jeanette Panaga, Cherry Nuñag, Maricar Baloaloa, Cienne Cruz and Djanel Cheng in stamping their class in the first phase of the two-part elims of the season-opening conference organized by Sports Vision.

BanKo-Perlas, on the other hand, hopes its loss-win-loss-win-loss roll would continue although it would take a lot of effort from reinforcements Kia Bright and Yasemin Yildirim and solid backup from locals Nicole Tiamzon, Kathy Bersola, Sue Roces and Dzi Gervacio to measure up with the talent-laden PetroGazz side.

Creamline, meanwhile, tries to close out its first round campaign with another victory as it goes for a fourth-straight win against a hapless BaliPure squad in the 3 p.m. opener.

The defending champion Cool Smashers racked up three straight victories after bowing to the Angels in the opener last May 26, crushing the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers in three and beating the Perlas Spikers and Motolite Power Builders in four to seize solo second in the tournament sponsored by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

In contrast, the Water Defenders dropped their first four games, including three in shutout fashions, with imports Alexandra Vajdova and Danijela Dzakovic needing to raise the level of their play against Creamline’s power duo of Kuttika Kaewpin and Aleoscar Blanco.

Creamline also boasts of a power-packed local crew headed by Alyssa Valdez, Michelle Gumabao, Risa Sato, Jema Galanza and Jia Morado, who are all expected to dominate the likes of counterparts Grazielle Bombita, Satriani Espiritu, Menchie Tubiera, Sandy delos Santos, Mae Gual and Jela Peña.