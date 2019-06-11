PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green help up Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors during a game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Durant's shock injury exit stuns NBA Finals rivals
(Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 3:26pm

TORONTO – When Golden State star Kevin Durant went down 12 minutes into his long-awaited comeback game Monday (Tuesday Manila time) in the NBA Finals, players on both sides were stunned.

Durant, the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, suffered a right Achilles tendon injury in the Warriors' 106-105 victory over Toronto, trimming the Raptors' lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

"It was a real shock when he went down," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "There was just a couple minutes where it all seemed so eerie and strange and it took maybe a little bit for both teams to collect themselves."

Durant, who missed the past month with a right calf injury, planted his foot, pulled up and sat down on the floor. He was helped to the locker room and left the arena on crutches.

"I just tried to refocus, but that was very deflating," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "It obviously inspires you to play harder knowing your best player can't be out there.

"You think of him every time you dive for a loose ball or go for a rebound, because I know him and I know how bad he wants to be out there. That's why he was out there. It sucks.

"He's a warrior. He sacrificed his health for us. For him to put his health on the line, to come back and compete at the highest level, we miss him. That's our brother. It's hard to even celebrate this win."

Raptors coach Nick Nurse was just as stunned after Durant opened 3-of-3 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points.

"When anybody goes down you're saddened by it, but when one of the great players like that goes down, it's almost shocking," Nurse said. "Some of the guys on our bench were really shook up.

"It's always a little eerie feeling for everybody when something like that happens on a big stage like this."

As Toronto guard Kyle Lowry put it: "In this league we're all brothers. And it's a small brotherhood. You never want to see a competitor like him go down."

'Sacrificed his body'

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said multiple doctors approved Durant to play.

"I don't believe there's anybody to blame but I understand this world and if you have to, you can blame me," Myers said.

"People that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong. He's a good teammate. He's a good person. It's not fair."

Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala helped Durant back to the locker room, saying people don't appreciate the bond among the players.

"It's more than basketball. But no one wants to understand that part. They only care about the game," Iguodala said.

"We always talk about how this team is with one another, but people still don't really grasp what we're talking about. When we say this is like a real brotherhood, people have no clue what goes into that and how we feel about each other."

Durant can count on his teammates to be there for him, Warriors guard Stephen Curry said.

"He gave us what he had, he went out there and sacrificed his body," Curry said. "I just feel so bad for him. Nobody should have to go through something like that. He's going to go through some challenges through this process, however long it takes, but we're going to be there for him."

Toronto's Fred VanVleet respected Durant's determination to try and play in a must-win game for Golden State.

"I know we're opponents and competing as hard as we possibly can, but you never want to see anyone get injured," VanVleet said. "He put his body on the line for those guys and that franchise. We feel for him. It's very unfortunate. It sucks."

No one knows that like Toronto star Kawhi Leonard, who missed most of last season with an injury.

"It's devastating," Leonard said. "You see him try to come out and push himself. I feel bad for him. I'm pretty sure he's going to attack each day and get better and come back strong."

KEVIN DURANT NBA NBA FINALS RAPTORS WARRIORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 5
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors hold a dominating 3-1 lead over defending champions Golden State and are set to return to action...
Sports
Durant's return for Warriors in NBA Finals was a short one
5 hours ago
Golden State star forward Kevin Durant left Monday's fifth game of the NBA Finals (Tuesday Manila time) against Toronto with...
Sports
San Beda claims top spot in Filoil quarters
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The San Beda University Red Lions formally claimed the top spot of Group A in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup after defeating...
Sports
Danny Ildefonso, Allan Caidic lead SMB legends over Alaska
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 11, 2019 - 12:00am
San Miguel and Ginebra came through with dominant wins against Alaska and Purefoods, respectively, in the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off Sunday at the Pasig Sports Center.
Sports
NBA free agency could make Raptors, Warriors both losers
1 day ago
Defending champion Golden State and the Toronto Raptors are battling for supremacy in the NBA Finals, but both teams could...
Sports
Latest
39 minutes ago
Durant's shock injury exit stuns NBA Finals rivals
39 minutes ago
When Golden State star Kevin Durant went down 12 minutes into his long-awaited comeback game in the NBA Finals, players on...
Sports
43 minutes ago
Quiban, Van der Valk upbeat as PGT Bacolod unwraps
By Dante Navarro | 43 minutes ago
Justin Quiban and Guido Van der Valk set out for a pair of repeats on the Philippine Golf Tour, confident of their chances...
Sports
1 hour ago
Raptors must cope with near miss as Warriors get new life
1 hour ago
Having come within seconds and a single shot of winning their first NBA title, the Toronto Raptors must cope with the near-miss...
Sports
16 hours ago
Rafael Nadal keeps reign as king of clay
16 hours ago
Rafael Nadal swept to an historic 12th Roland Garros title and 18th Grand Slam crown on Sunday with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory...
Sports
Bernadette Galas misses crucial move, halves point with Indian GM
By Joey Villar | June 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Woman International Master Bernadette Galas missed a crucial move that could’ve netted her another big win over a GM rival, settling for a draw against Mary Ann Gomes of India in the third round of the Asian...
16 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with