Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at the Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP
Warriors stay alive, escape Raptors in Game 5
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 11:43am

SANTA ROSA, Laguna -- The Golden State Warriors kept their three-peat bid alive after squeaking past the Toronto Raptors, 106-105, in Game Five of the NBA Finals Monday at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada (Tuesday Manila time).

After making his return to the starting lineup, Kevin Durant once again made an early exit after hurting his right leg early in the second quarter.

Durant did not play for more than a month after suffering an injury in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Despite this, the Warriors were able to hold off Toronto and extend the series.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points while Klay Thompson chipped in 26.

Kawhi Leonard took over for the Raptors in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 straight points to give them the lead.

But a run from splash brothers Curry and Thompson staved off the comeback.

The Warriors led by as much as 14 points.

The series shifts back into Oakland as the Warriors, still trailing 2-3, live to fight another day.

Game Six is on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

NBA NBA FINALS RAPTORS WARRIORS
