San Beda claims top spot in Filoil quarters
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 10:39am

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda University Red Lions formally claimed the top spot of Group A in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup after defeating the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags, 71-59, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

San Beda jumped on San Sebastian from the opening tip and never allowed their NCAA foes a taste of the lead. Behind seven points from James Kwekuteye and six from Clint Doliguez, the Red Lions quickly raced up to a 21-6 lead at the 4:24 mark of the opening frame.

The Stags, behind point guard Arjan Dela Cruz and returning forward Alvin Capobres, answered with a 10-3 blast to make a game of it, 24-16, at the end of the quarter.

Once more behind San Beda’s one-two punch of Kwekuteye and Doliguez, the Red Lions put up their biggest lead of the ball game, 41-24, at the end of the first half of play.

It was San Sebastian’s own duo of Dela Cruz and Capobres that gave the Stags a push in the third as they sliced the lead down to six, 49-43, after two free throws by the former.

Capobres opened the fourth quarter with a triple to further cut the deficit to three, 49-46. The Stags forced the Red Lions’ Donald Tankoua into a turnover, but Capobres missed a jumper. 

Tankoua made up for his earlier lapse by scoring two consecutive buckets with Calvin Oftana driving hard for a lay-up in a six-point swing to give back the momentum to the Red Lions, 55-46; at the 8:25 mark.

RK Ilagan stymied all game long by Oftana hit two free throws then fired two straight triples to put San Sebastian within one, 55-54, at the 6:17 mark.

Just as he did in their last outing against La Salle, Evan Nelle rescued his side with a long triple and a jumpshot. Doliguez swung the momentum back to San Beda with a huge block on Stags center JM Calma and two free throws for a 61-54 lead, time down to 4:34.

From thereon, San Beda held sway as they finished the game with a 10-3 run for their sixth straight triumph in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup.

Their 7-0 record ensured that the Red Lions are the top seed in Group A.

Kwekuteye led San Beda with 19 points while Doliguez and Calvin Oftana added 16 and 11 points, respectively. The Red Lions hurt the Golden Stags on fastbreak points, 12-4, turnover points 8-3, and triples 11-7.

San Sebastian, which fell to 4-2, was led by Alvin Capobres who finished with 16. RK Ilagan added 12 with JM Calma and Arjan Dela Cruz each chipping in 10.

San Beda plays its final elimination round assignment against UST this coming Friday, June 14, at 3:15pm. San Sebastian and De La Salle University, also at 4-2, dispute the second seed of Group A when they meet at 5pm also on the same day.

Tickets to the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup can be purchased at the gate of the Filoil Flying V Centre or through Ticketnet.

