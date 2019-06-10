PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UST drops mayhem on Mapua in Filoil win
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines – There was a familiar battle cry on Aldin Ayo’s black University of Santo Tomas shirt. In bold letters, right above the image of a growling tiger was a five-letter word — “mayhem.”

By game’s end with Mapua University, the UST Growling Tigers had prevailed, 91-67, with Ayo’s troops drilling 12 three-pointers and harassing the Cardinals into 21 turnovers and 13 turnover points.

UST broke out a stifling press that saw its 32-31 halftime lead balloon up to 30 points on several occasions, with the last pegged at 85-55 after two free throws by Soulemane Chabi Yo off a foul by Mapua’s Jasper Salenga with 2:38 left in the game.

Tigers forward Zach Huang opened the third period scoring with a jumper along the left baseline that signaled the start of a crippling 17-2 blitz; 49-33.

After Mapua’s Denniel Aguirre tacked on a solitary free throw for his side, UST answered with an 8-0 burst behind second stringers Nat Cosejo and Ferdinand Asuncion, 57-34.

UST then closed out the third canto with a fusillade of triples, with two coming from super rookie Rhenz Abando and one each from Renzo Subido and Asuncion for a 70-43 Tigers lead.

“Our system was in place last year,” said UST head coach Aldin Ayo. “This year, I have the players to implement what we want. But we are not yet there. We still have to work on a lot of things, but we are getting there.”

UST, no different from its PBA D-League stint, attempted 34 triples, knocking down 12. In contrast, Mapua was 4-8. 

Abando led UST with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. Yo added a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards.  Asuncion also finished with 18 markers, including five triples.

Mapua was led Denniel Aguirre, who tallied 21 points. Noah Lugo and Jay Pido chipped in 17 and 11 points, respectively. 

UST hiked its Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup to 2-4 while Mapua bowed out of the tourney with a 1-6 record.

ALDIN AYO FILOIL MAPUA TIGERS UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA free agency could make Raptors, Warriors both losers
5 hours ago
Defending champion Golden State and the Toronto Raptors are battling for supremacy in the NBA Finals, but both teams could...
Sports
Durant could return for Warriors in must-win NBA Finals game
5 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant, sidelined for a month by a right calf injury, practiced with the defending...
Sports
Rayray Parks lethal weapon in Blackwater surge
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Rayray Parks has emerged as the take-charge guy for Blackwater, the rejuvenated team that’s made an amazing turnaround...
Sports
Tai Bundit's return boosts Creamline Cool Smashers
4 hours ago
Small but important pointers from returning head coach Tai Bundit were key in helping the Creamline Cool Smashers bag their...
Sports
Weary, banged-up Beermen hopeful they can recover soon
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Three weeks after basking in glory as the league’s first-ever Philippine Cup five-peat champions, the San Miguel Beermen...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Nadal won't target Federer Slam record
2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal insists he is not obsessed with beating Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams, claiming "you can't be frustrated...
Sports
2 hours ago
Canada's excitement builds as Raptors on brink of NBA crown
2 hours ago
With the Toronto Raptors on the brink of a historic NBA title, excitement is building across Canada ahead of a potentially...
Sports
2 hours ago
Kalei Mau calls for patience as United VC’s PSL stint in limbo
By Voltaire Mendoza | 2 hours ago
Kalei Mau is exerting a lot of patience amid speculations that her club — United VC — will no longer join the...
Sports
2 hours ago
Juvic, Clyde join PGT Bacolod hunt
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan and Clyde Mondilla hope to make the most of their return to the Philippine Golf Tour as they toughen up the...
Sports
3 hours ago
CEU barges into Filoil quarterfinals
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Centro Escolar University Scorpions formalized their entry into the quarterfinals of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with