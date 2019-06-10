UST drops mayhem on Mapua in Filoil win

MANILA, Philippines – There was a familiar battle cry on Aldin Ayo’s black University of Santo Tomas shirt. In bold letters, right above the image of a growling tiger was a five-letter word — “mayhem.”

By game’s end with Mapua University, the UST Growling Tigers had prevailed, 91-67, with Ayo’s troops drilling 12 three-pointers and harassing the Cardinals into 21 turnovers and 13 turnover points.

UST broke out a stifling press that saw its 32-31 halftime lead balloon up to 30 points on several occasions, with the last pegged at 85-55 after two free throws by Soulemane Chabi Yo off a foul by Mapua’s Jasper Salenga with 2:38 left in the game.

Tigers forward Zach Huang opened the third period scoring with a jumper along the left baseline that signaled the start of a crippling 17-2 blitz; 49-33.

After Mapua’s Denniel Aguirre tacked on a solitary free throw for his side, UST answered with an 8-0 burst behind second stringers Nat Cosejo and Ferdinand Asuncion, 57-34.

UST then closed out the third canto with a fusillade of triples, with two coming from super rookie Rhenz Abando and one each from Renzo Subido and Asuncion for a 70-43 Tigers lead.

“Our system was in place last year,” said UST head coach Aldin Ayo. “This year, I have the players to implement what we want. But we are not yet there. We still have to work on a lot of things, but we are getting there.”

UST, no different from its PBA D-League stint, attempted 34 triples, knocking down 12. In contrast, Mapua was 4-8.

Abando led UST with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. Yo added a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards. Asuncion also finished with 18 markers, including five triples.

Mapua was led Denniel Aguirre, who tallied 21 points. Noah Lugo and Jay Pido chipped in 17 and 11 points, respectively.

UST hiked its Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup to 2-4 while Mapua bowed out of the tourney with a 1-6 record.