Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 5
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors are one win away from their first ever NBA championship. Can they win it all on Monday (Tuesday Manila time)?

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors hold a dominating 3-1 lead over defending champions Golden State and are set to return to action with homecourt advantage.

But with talks of Kevin Durant being cleared to return to practice in time for Game Five, the tone of this whole series still hangs in the balance.

Can Toronto end the Warriors' reign? Or will Stephen Curry and Durant's rumoured return shift the series back to Oakland for Game Six?

It's destiny versus dynasty! Who will prevail?

