PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
New Meralco recruit Raymond Almazan foils a layup by Alaska center Sonny Thoss.
Jun Mendoza
Locals power Aces over Bolts
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2019 - 12:00am

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Chris Banchero and the locals responded to the challenge amid the foul woes of import Chris Daniels to power Alaska Milk to a hard-earned 93-89 victory over Meralco and solo third in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at Ynares Sports Center here.

Banchero served as the glue that bonded the Aces together with Daniels forced out of action most of the game, delivering a team-high 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Alaska notched a third straight win and improved to 4-2.

Vic Manuel, slowly getting his timing after a long layoff, banged in 17 markers with six boards and two steals, and Jeron Teng chipped in 10 plus three assists to help offset the missed stats of Daniels, who saw action for only 26 minutes and finished with 12 markers and seven boards.

“I thought it really changed the game for us when Chris Daniels got into foul trouble and the locals, all of them, did a great job playing together,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton, whose charges moved one W off pacesetting Blackwater (5-1) and half a game behind No. 2 NorthPort and TNT (4-1 apiece).

The Aces squandered a 13-point margin but regained their bearing in the face of Meralco’s fightback heading home.

Their lead cut to one, Banchero drove past his defenders for a lay-up to give them more breathing space, 90-87, with 1:35 left.

Compton’s wards made a big defensive stop in the Bolts’ offensive then set up Simon Enciso for a getaway to stretch it to a five-point game going to the last 1:05.

Gani Lawal put Meralco back to within three with still 55 ticks to go but after forcing Alaska to a miss, the Bolts blew their chance as Nico Salva flubbed his three-point attempt, leading to Enciso’s trip to the line. Enciso split his charities for a four-point cushion, 24.7 seconds on the clock.

“Looking at our respective teams’ stats on points per game and points allowed, I was thinking this was going to be a one or two possession game, probably in the 90s,” said Compton, who was proven right.

In the second game, Denzel Bowles imposed his will in the fourth quarter as Rain or Shine rallied past short-handed Phoenix, 89-82, for its second consecutive win after a 0-2 start.

Bowles banged in 16 of his 28 in the final canto to complete the E-Painters’ fightback from a six-point deficit and deal the Fuel Masters, who played without coach Louie Alas (suspension) and players Calvin Abueva (suspension) and Alex Mallari (hand injury), their third straight loss for 1-3 overall.

The scores: 

First Game

Alaska 93 – Banchero 23, Manuel 17, Daniels 12, Teng 10, Pascual 7, Thoss 7, Enciso 5, Galliguez 5, Casio 3, Racal 2, Cruz 2. 

Meralco 89 – Lawal 27, Amer 11, Salva 9, Quinto 9, Newsome 8, Caram 7, Hugnatan 4, Hodge 4, De Ocampo 3, Pinto 3, Canaleta 2, Jackson 2, Almazan 0.

Quarterscores: 18-19, 44-42, 71-66, 93-89

Second Game

Rain or Shine 89 – Bowles 28, Yap 15, Mocon 15, Nambatac 11, Norwood 9, Daquioag 4, Alejandro 3, Rosales 2,  Borboran 2, Ponferada 0, Belga 0.

Phoenix 82 – Howell 27, Wright 15, Revilla 12, Jazul 7, Chua 7, Marcelo 7, Intal 4, Perkins 3, Kramer 0, Wilson 0, Dennison 0.

Quarterscores: 14-20, 32-39, 61-61, 89-82

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fiery Elite,hot KaTropa keep romps
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
In-form Blackwater flexed its muscles in a 132-106 romp over slumping NLEX to retake pole position in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
Kai Sotto, AJ Edu banner Philippines U19 youth pool
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu banner Gilas Pilipinas youth 14-man pool for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece later this month.
Sports
Chinese booters reassert mastery of Philippine Azkals
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The Philippine Azkals once again failed to break free from the stranglehold of China as they dropped a 0-2 defeat in their...
Sports
Aston Palicte won’t rush early finish
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Aston Palicte knows what he’s up against in battling three-division world champion Kazuto Ioka for the vacant WBO superflyweight...
Sports
Kai is back
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto has returned to join his Gilas Pilipinas youth teammates in their buildup for the upcoming...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Gilas drawn with Korea
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas faces a familiar nemesis in South Korea right in group play in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers starting this...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pinoy pugs bag 4 golds in India, China meets
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The national boxing team stepped up its buildup for the SEA Games the country is hosting late this year, capturing four gold...
Sports
1 hour ago
Rayray Parks lethal weapon in Blackwater surge
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Rayray Parks has emerged as the take-charge guy for Blackwater, the rejuvenated team that’s made an amazing turnaround...
Sports
1 hour ago
Weary, banged-up Beermen hopeful they can recover soon
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Three weeks after basking in glory as the league’s first-ever Philippine Cup five-peat champions, the San Miguel Beermen...
Sports
1 hour ago
Guido Van der Valk marked man in PGT Bacolod
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Guido Van der Valk faces stiff challenge from the rest of a fired-up international field out to foil his back-to-back title...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with