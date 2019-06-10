PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
SMB guard Chris Ross is hard-pressed in this matchup with TNT import Terrence Jones.
Ernie Pen?aredondo
Weary, banged-up Beermen hopeful they can recover soon
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2019 - 12:00am

ANTIPOLO, Philippines —Three weeks after basking in glory as the league’s first-ever Philippine Cup five-peat champions, the San Miguel Beermen have found themselves in a 0-2 hole in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, hard-pressed to quickly regain their rhythm and get their bid on track.

The Beermen lost to a sizzling TNT KaTropa last Saturday, 97-110 -- another heartbreak after a horrendous 88-121 setback to NorthPort three nights before. And now there’s a sense of urgency to start winning again.

“It’s obvious we weren’t in top form against a team that’s already on its fifth game, just like the situation we had when we played our first game against NorthPort,” noted SMB coach Leo Austria. 

“Our players haven’t picked up yet obviously so right now we have to double our efforts especially in our next game against Blackwater and the next one against Ginebra. I hope we could get back to the level of play that the other teams are now in,” he added.

Weary from the gruelling all-Filipino seven-game title series and the quick turnaround for the second conference, the Beermen also had to deal with the injury of Terrence Romeo, who’s out for two to three weeks due to Achilles inflammation. Starter Chris Ross himself has just recovered from shoulder issues that forced him out of the NorthPort game..

The slow start has become a familiar situation for SMB but five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo said they would rather win right away and avoid playing catch-up in the race for playoff berths.

“It will be better to win early. Although we’ve done it (recovering from slow starts) before, it’s a different conference now. I hope we can get our rhythm and recover, bounce back hard,” Fajardo said.

“As coach (Austria) said, we still have more games ahead and we’re not out of it yet. We still have a chance to redeem ourselves, we just have to step up,” said “the Kraken.”

