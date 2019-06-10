Guido Van der Valk marked man in PGT Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines — Guido Van der Valk faces stiff challenge from the rest of a fired-up international field out to foil his back-to-back title bid when the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge is held beginning Wednesday at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia, Negros Occidental.

The Dutchman showcased a superb 36-hole start at Club Filipino de Cebu in Danao City last week then hung tough in the stretch to foil a late-charging Aussie David Gleeson and complete a wire-to-wire triumph in the ICTSI CFdC Invitational to snap a 14-month quest for a follow-up to his breakthrough win at Eagle Ridge last year.

“This victory indeed bolstered my morale and confidence. Hopefully, I can do it again in Bacolod,” said the 39-year-old Van der Valk, who will be taking on practically the same field he bested in Danao.

That includes Gleeson, whose final 36-hole rally fell short, finishing tied for second with Michael Bibat, while the likes of veterans Elmer Salvador and Jay Bayron are likewise out to improve on their fourth and fifth-place finishes, respectively, at the short but challenging par-70 layout.

Justin Quiban, who strung up three solid rounds before cruising to a five-stroke romp over Bayron here last year, likewise looms as the player to watch in the 72-hole championship serving as the second of the four-stage Visayan swing of the circuit put up by ICTSI.

So do Albin Engino, Jhonnel Ababa and Rufino Bayron, who are also raring to atone for their final round meltdowns in Cebu along with Richard Abaring, Joenard Rates, Mars Pucay, Elmer Saban and Richard Sinfuego.

Meanwhile, legend Frankie Miñoza makes his return to the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. as one of the invitees, along with Mateo Gomez and Sebastian Lopez of Colombia, Englishman George Twyman and Aussie Jack Sullivan and Gleeson.

Others tipped to contend for the crown in the P2.5 million event backed by Custom Clubmakers, Meralco, Champion, Summit Mineral Water, K&G Golf Apparel, BDO, Sharp, KZG, PLDT and M.Y. Shokai Technology Inc. are Ira Alido, Art Arbole, Ferdie Aunzo, Jerson Balasabas, Jun Bernis, Marvin Dumandan, Anthony Fernando, Mhark Fernando, Zanieboy Gialon, Keanu Jahns and PGT Asia leg winner James Ryan Lam. A slew of foreign aces are also out to spoil the locals.