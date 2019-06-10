Lions, Stags, Pirates press playoff bids

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda and San Sebastian clash for the Group A lead as the two teams collide today even as Lyceum of the Philippines U seeks to keep the top spot in Group B as it faces off with National U in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre.

The Lions, the reigning NCAA champions, turned back the La Salle Archers, 83-78, Friday to claim their fifth straight victory and remain the league’s only unbeaten squad. Another victory in their 5:45 p.m. duel with the Stags, who are at second with a 4-1 (win-loss) mark, will push the Lions closer to an elims sweep.

San Beda tangles with Santo Tomas in the final elimination round playdate Friday.

But San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez said they are more concerned on learning each game.

“We’re not thinking of a sweep because our focus is more on learning in all the games we play,” said Fernandez.

The Pirates, who lead Group B with a 5-1 mark, could stay as the bracket’s top seed if they could hurdle the Bulldogs in their 2:15 p.m. encounter.

NU is fighting for dear life as it is currently at No. 5 with a 3-2 slate. A win would give it a chance to make it to the quarters set next week.

Letran, which is currently in a logjam for second spot with Far Eastern U and Adamson on 4-2 records, eyes to secure a spot in the playoff round as it squares off with St. Benilde (1-5) at 4 p.m.

In non-bearing matches, Arellano and Centro Escolar U collide at 10:45 a.m. and UST and Mapua take on each other at 12:30 p.m.