Fiery Elite,hot KaTropa keep romps

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — In-form Blackwater flexed its muscles in a 132-106 romp over slumping NLEX to retake pole position in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at Ynares Sports Center here.

Later in this Petron Blaze Saturday Special, TNT KaTropa gained a share of second spot after dealing San Miguel its second straight lopsided defeat, 110-97.

Terrence Jones, moving on from the infamous incident with Calvin Abueva in their win over Phoenix, fired 30 markers with 18 boards, four assists and two steals while Jayson Castro flirted with a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 15 assists and nine points as the KaTropa tied NorthPort at 4-1.

Rookie sensation Rayray Parks rifled in 29 points to lead a trifecta of 20-plus production with Alex Stepheson and Allein Maliksi logging 21 apiece as the Elite cruised to back-to-back wins for 5-1 overall.

“The boys played tremendous basketball tonight,” commended coach Aries Dimaunahan, whose wards sweetened the W by posting the highest tally for the season and the franchise’s all-time high in points and in winning margin.

“We really prepared hard for this game because we want to take care of business and we don’t want to get carried away by our four wins because those would mean nothing if we won’t win this game,” added the first year coach.

Dimaunahan pointed to his charges’ franchise-best 29 assists plus 49-rebounding effort – three more than NLEX’s – and transition defense against the fastbreak-infatuated Road Warriors (only 14 last night) as the big keys to their first blowout win this conference.

“It just goes to show we’re having fun playing for each other. The players were passing the ball to their teammates, I think we had our most number of assists at 29, which shows the conscious effort of the players to look for the open men,” said Dimaunahan.

“We also did a good job of limiting the fastbreak points of of NLEX, a great fastbreaking team. We only allowed them 14 points today. At the same time, we took care of the basketball and committed only 14 turnovers,” he added.

Parks erased his previous career high of 28 with an explosive outing spiked by a four-of-five clip from downtown plus five assists and two steals. Aside from scoring, Stepheson gave Blackwater 17 caroms and five feeds while Mac Belo and Mike Digregorio helped offensively with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Notes: Meralco coach Norman Black, a veteran of the league’s bruising encounters in the 80s, gave his two cents on the present-day physicality in the wake of the Calvin Abueva clothesline on Terrence Jones. Black called on today’s players to play tough but maintain respect like they did before. “Let’s respect each other. Let’s play hard but not get to the point where we try to hurt each other and then you’re going to take my livelihood away because of basketball,” he said.

The scores:

First Game

Blackwater 132 – Parks 29, Stepheson 21, Maliksi 21, Belo 14, Digregorio 11, Al-Hussaini 8, Alolino 8, Tratter 6, Cortez 5, Sena 3, Salem 3, Sumang 2, Desiderio 1, Dario 0,

NLEX 106 – Mitchell 27, Baguio 19, Tiongson 14, Ighalo 10, Monfort 8, Quinahan 8, Galanza 6, Rios 5, Soyud 5, Erram 4, Taulava 0, Varilla 0, Paredes 0, Paniamogan 0, Lao 0.

Quarterscores: 33-19, 63-53, 93-80, 132-106

Second Game

TNT 110 – Jones 30, Rosario 17, Pogoy 15, Trollano 13, A. Semerad 11, Castro 9, Reyes 8, Taha 4, Heruela 3, D. Semerad 0, Golla 0, Casino 0.

San Miguel 97 – Pessumal 24, Rhodes 20, Lassiter 16, Fajardo 13, Ross 9, Santos 6, Cabagnot 5, Rosser 2, Standhardinger 2.

Quarterscores: 35-20, 57-41, 87-64, 110-97