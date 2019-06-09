PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Girls’ 7-8 division champ Nicole Gan (middle) with the camp trainers.
Tae Won Ha, Ong, Ayeesha Gan US College Camp winners
(The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tae Won Ha of Korea and local bet Ayeesha Ong topped the 15-18 division of the US College Camp mini tournament at the Orchard Golf and Country Club.

Ha amassed a three-day total of 219, beating Jed Dy (222) and Josh Jorge (226) in the boys’ side while Ong dominated her lone opponent Jona Magcalayo in the event that was held after the USCC camp.

Dylan Thomas Castillo topped the boys’ 11-12 division, Patrick Gene Tambalque won the boys’ 9-10 class, Jody Cassandra Catillo ruled the girls’ 11-12, Stevie Umali topped the girls’ 9-10, and Nicole Francesca Gan won the girls’ 7-8 division.

NCAA Division I coaches Richard Church, golf director at the Southern Utah University, and Texas State University women’s head coach Lisa Strom were among the trainers in the three-day camp.

This is the second year for the US College Golf Camp after the November 2018 event where college coaches helped train young golfers.

Top performers also earned World Amateur Golf Ranking, Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf ranking points.

“It was a very successful event that we had. It gave our junior golfers an opportunity to train under college coaches from the US and it was a valuable and memorable experience for the young golfers,” said event organizer Bobet Bruce, former president of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines.

