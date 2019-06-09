Guido Van der Valk foils Gleeson, nails 2nd PGT crown

DANAO City, Cebu, Philippines — Bucking tough pin placements and David Gleeson’s sustained rally, Guido Van der Valk claimed the ICTSI Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational crown with a gutsy closing 70 to complete a wire-to-wire two-stroke victory in the P3 million event here yesterday.

Van der Valk kept his poise when the hot-charging Gleeson pulled to within one, hacking a solid wedge shot to within six feet for birdie on No. 14 then held sway to finish with a 34-36 card and snap a 14-month spell with a 10-under 274 total for his second victory in the Philippine Golf Tour.

“I played solid and kind of anticipated the change in the position of the holes,” said Van der Valk, who anchored his romp with 66-65 in the first two rounds to post a six-stroke lead. Though he stumbled with a 73 Friday that enabled a slew of rivals to close in, the Dutchman endured the pressure from Albin Engino and Michael Bibat with a birdie and a rash of pars in the first nine holes to stay in firm control.

“It’s always war whenever you’re on the (golf) course and I hit a lot of greens and it’s nice to win again,” said Van der Valk, who ended a string of sorry finishes in the circuit with a tough win at Eagle Ridge last year and banked the top P550,000 purse through a replica of the check he received from PGT executive director Narlene Soriano.

Gleeson, who fell by as many as 14 strokes after 36 holes but rallied to within four with a course record-setting 63 Friday, hit his third birdie in the final round on No. 13 to threaten within one and pulled to within a shot again with another birdie on No. 15.

But the Australian ace, who scored a breakthrough on the PGT Asia at Luisita last year, missed the 17th green in a frantic chase for another birdie and ended up with a bogey, settling for a 68 for joint second with Michael Bibat, who shot a 69, at 276.