Kai Sotto, AJ Edu banner Philippines U19 youth pool
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu banner Gilas Pilipinas youth 14-man pool for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece later this month.

Head coach Sandy Arespacochaga named the hopefuls that also include NU’s Dave Ildefonso, Migs Oczon and Gerry Abadiano together with Letran’s Joshua Ramirez, FEU’s Xyrus Torres, UST’s Bismarck Lina and Ateneo’s Geo Chiu.

These players composed the core group of the national youth that scored a fourth-place finish in the FIBA U18 Asia Championship last year in Nonthaburi, Thailand to qualify for the world joust.

Two other NU standouts in Carl Tamayo and Terrence Fortea return to the Gilas youth fold after missing the Asian qualifiers while UP’s James Spencer is a new face for the national youth team.

Completing the pool is the Italy-based guard Dalph Panopio who will join the squad on June 18 in Doha, Qatar where the national youth join a mini-pocket tournament as part of their final build-up for the world basketball championship for the 19-and-under age group bracket.

Arespacochaga together with deputy coaches Charles Tiu, Ryan Betia, JB Sison, Anton Altamirano and Goldwin Monteverde will announce the Final 12 after the Doha pocket tourney.

Bracketed in Pool C with home team Greece together with Russia and Argentina, the Philippines needs at least two wins to advance to the knockout stage of the world conclave set June 29 to July 7.

The Nationals are eyeing to surpass the 10th place finish of the last Philippine team to qualify in the U19 World Cup led by PBA legends Hector Calma, Chito Loyzaga, Yoyoy Villamin, Joel Banal, JB Yango and Biboy Ravanes back in 1979 in Brazil.

