Angels complete sweep; Cool Smashers notch third straight win
(The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PetroGazz swept the first round elims of the Premier Volleyball League in style, enduring a second-set scare from PacificTown Army and keeping its unblemished run with a 25-12, 29-27, 25-15 win in the Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan yesterday.

Imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson imposed their will late in the second frame, scoring all but three of the team’s last 12 points as the Angels battled back from 17-22 deficit to prevail in a thrilling extended duel then dominated the Lady Troopers in the third to notch their fifth win without dropping a set.

“We really complemented with each other inside (the court) and we simply knew what to do,” said playmaker Djanel Cheng when asked how did the Angels overcome the Lady Troopers’ big lead late in the second set.

“We really didn’t want to drop a set,” added Cheng, who finished with 15 excellent sets and gained her second best of the player honors in five games which the Angels swept to zero in on the first berth in the playoffs.

Creamline later racked up its third straight win after an opening day setback, shrugging off a poor opening set showing to frustrate Motolite, 13-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23, and firm up its hold of second spot.

With former coach Tai Bundit back at the helm, the Cool Smashers recovered from a lopsided loss in the first set, unleashing a strong finish in the second set then dominating the Power Builders in the third to go, 2-1, up.

Motolite, which still played sans top local Myla Pablo, tried to rally in the fourth behind the crisp-hitting Channon Thompson but the Cool Smashers warded off their charge to pound out the victory.

Thai import Kaewpin Kuttika unloaded 17 kills for Creamline.

