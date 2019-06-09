PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
It’s in the blood
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2019 - 12:00am

Whether you’re cold or hot-blooded, it doesn’t matter when you’re giving what flows in your veins to the Philippine Red Cross and for all you know, someday, your donation will save the life of a human being.

Since the administration of PBA commissioner Chito Salud, the league has sponsored an annual blood-letting in partnership with the Red Cross and the Smart Araneta Coliseum as a corporate social responsibility project under the Alagang PBA program.  From Salud, it continued with commissioner Chito Narvasa and now, with commissioner Willie Marcial who himself has donated blood in the program. The PBA blood drive is now on its fourth year and the next blood-letting is scheduled on Sunday, June 16, starting 12 noon at the Green Gate of the Big Dome.

Marcial said some PBA players will drop by and meet the donors if not donate blood themselves. “We try to do it twice a year,” said Marcial. “The last time we did it was on Dec. 12. For those who participate, we’re giving food packs and drinks. We’re also giving away tickets to the games so right after they donate, they go straight inside the coliseum to watch. It’s our way of joining hands with the Red Cross in building its blood bank.”

Games on June 16 are Magnolia against Columbian and Barangay Ginebra against San Miguel Beer. The PBA made sure donors are in for a treat with a blockbuster twinbill capped by a rematch of last season’s Commissioner’s Cup finalists. Ginebra is the defending Commissioner’s Cup champion while San Miguel is fresh from capturing the Philippine Cup crown.

Red Cross supervisors will clear the eligibility of would-be donors. Qualified donors should be in the age range of 18 to 60. However, those who are 61 to 65 may donate if they’re regular donors. Those who are 16-17 must show a written confirmation of parental consent. Supervisors will also check on blood pressure, heart beat, hemoglobin level, weight and symptoms of illness. Those who had ear piercing or body tattoos are not allowed to donate blood until after a year while there must be a three-month interval in between two donations.

Marcial said the Alagang PBA will continue its provincial outreach and “homecourt” campaigns. The first provincial trip in the Commissioner’s Cup will be in Batangas City on June 23 with a doubleheader featuring Columbian against Rain or Shine and Ginebra against NLEX. Another provincial visit will be in Zamboanga City on June 29 with Magnolia taking on Meralco. Outreach projects will be scheduled in Batangas and Zamboanga.

For the “homecourt” campaign, Marcial said it will be resumed at a rate of twice a month. The PBA will make surprise visits to street basketball courts in Metro Manila with players and coaches interacting with barangay folk in each “homecourt” trip.

Another Alagang PBA program that Marcial intends to launch is a street kids initiative in coordination with an orphanage. “The idea is to gather about 30 to 50 street kids or orphans in the age range of seven to 10,” he said. “We bring them in a bus to a mall where we’ll take them shopping for clothes of their choice, maybe a pair of pants and a shirt. Then, we’ll bring them to watch the PBA, treat them to a meal then take them back to their orphanage. I think it will be an unforgettable experience for the kids, something they’ll cherish.”

Marcial said the PBA Board of Governors fully supports the Alagang PBA. “We want to give back,” he said. “The players want to give back. Alagang PBA is our vehicle to reach out to the fans, especially the underprivileged and the youth. We want to deliver the message that the PBA cares.”

BLOOD-LETTING PBA PHILIPPINE RED CROSS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raptors outbattle Golden State, on cusp of first NBA title
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Despite Klay Thompson returning to play for the Warriors, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors used a huge third quarter to propel...
Sports
Creamline bucks slow start, keeps Motolite winless
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
They give returning head coach Tai Bundit a victory in his first game back.
Sports
Petro Gazz turns back Army to complete first round sweep
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After five matches in the first round, Petro Gazz hasn't dropped a single set. The Angels have won all five of their games...
Sports
Kai is back
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto has returned to join his Gilas Pilipinas youth teammates in their buildup for the upcoming...
Sports
PBA draft set Dec. 8
By Joaquin Henson | June 8, 2019 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the league has scheduled the annual draft on Sunday, Dec. 8, while the Governors Cup is on break to give way to the SEA Games, giving an opportunity for graduating collegiate...
Sports
Latest
Kai Sotto, AJ Edu banner Philippines U19 youth pool
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu banner Gilas Pilipinas youth 14-man pool for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece later this month.
1 hour ago
Sports
Kings, Hotdogs rekindle rivalry in legends duel
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Long-time rivals Ginebra and Purefoods eye first win when they rekindle their famed Manila Clasico tale in the resumption of the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Faceoff tournament today at the Pasig Sports Center.
1 hour ago
Sports
Jan Emmanuel Garcia holds ground vs Indian GM
By Joey Villar | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia held Indian Grandmaster Chithambaram Aravindh to a draw to avert a Philippine shutout at the start of the Asian Continental Open Chess Championships in Xingtai, China Fr...
1 hour ago
Sports
Angels complete sweep; Cool Smashers notch third straight win
June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
PetroGazz swept the first round elims of the Premier Volleyball League in style, enduring a second-set scare from PacificTown Army and keeping its unblemished run with a 25-12, 29-27, 25-15 win in the Reinforced...
1 hour ago
Sports
It’s in the blood
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Whether you’re cold or hot-blooded, it doesn’t matter when you’re giving what flows in your veins to the Philippine Red Cross and for all you know, someday, your donation will save the life of a...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with