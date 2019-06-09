It’s in the blood

Whether you’re cold or hot-blooded, it doesn’t matter when you’re giving what flows in your veins to the Philippine Red Cross and for all you know, someday, your donation will save the life of a human being.

Since the administration of PBA commissioner Chito Salud, the league has sponsored an annual blood-letting in partnership with the Red Cross and the Smart Araneta Coliseum as a corporate social responsibility project under the Alagang PBA program. From Salud, it continued with commissioner Chito Narvasa and now, with commissioner Willie Marcial who himself has donated blood in the program. The PBA blood drive is now on its fourth year and the next blood-letting is scheduled on Sunday, June 16, starting 12 noon at the Green Gate of the Big Dome.

Marcial said some PBA players will drop by and meet the donors if not donate blood themselves. “We try to do it twice a year,” said Marcial. “The last time we did it was on Dec. 12. For those who participate, we’re giving food packs and drinks. We’re also giving away tickets to the games so right after they donate, they go straight inside the coliseum to watch. It’s our way of joining hands with the Red Cross in building its blood bank.”

Games on June 16 are Magnolia against Columbian and Barangay Ginebra against San Miguel Beer. The PBA made sure donors are in for a treat with a blockbuster twinbill capped by a rematch of last season’s Commissioner’s Cup finalists. Ginebra is the defending Commissioner’s Cup champion while San Miguel is fresh from capturing the Philippine Cup crown.

Red Cross supervisors will clear the eligibility of would-be donors. Qualified donors should be in the age range of 18 to 60. However, those who are 61 to 65 may donate if they’re regular donors. Those who are 16-17 must show a written confirmation of parental consent. Supervisors will also check on blood pressure, heart beat, hemoglobin level, weight and symptoms of illness. Those who had ear piercing or body tattoos are not allowed to donate blood until after a year while there must be a three-month interval in between two donations.

Marcial said the Alagang PBA will continue its provincial outreach and “homecourt” campaigns. The first provincial trip in the Commissioner’s Cup will be in Batangas City on June 23 with a doubleheader featuring Columbian against Rain or Shine and Ginebra against NLEX. Another provincial visit will be in Zamboanga City on June 29 with Magnolia taking on Meralco. Outreach projects will be scheduled in Batangas and Zamboanga.

For the “homecourt” campaign, Marcial said it will be resumed at a rate of twice a month. The PBA will make surprise visits to street basketball courts in Metro Manila with players and coaches interacting with barangay folk in each “homecourt” trip.

Another Alagang PBA program that Marcial intends to launch is a street kids initiative in coordination with an orphanage. “The idea is to gather about 30 to 50 street kids or orphans in the age range of seven to 10,” he said. “We bring them in a bus to a mall where we’ll take them shopping for clothes of their choice, maybe a pair of pants and a shirt. Then, we’ll bring them to watch the PBA, treat them to a meal then take them back to their orphanage. I think it will be an unforgettable experience for the kids, something they’ll cherish.”

Marcial said the PBA Board of Governors fully supports the Alagang PBA. “We want to give back,” he said. “The players want to give back. Alagang PBA is our vehicle to reach out to the fans, especially the underprivileged and the youth. We want to deliver the message that the PBA cares.”