FILE: Creamline's Kuttika Kaewpin finished with 17 points in their victory over Motolite
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline bucks slow start, keeps Motolite winless
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2019 - 6:15pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — Despite a dismal opening set, the Creamline Cool Smashers were able to bounce back against Motolite, pulling off a 13-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here in San Juan on Saturday.

They give returning head coach Tai Bundit a victory in his first game back.

The Cool Smashers were jolted in the opening set by the upset-seeking Motolite volleybelles.

Motolite bombarded Creamline with heavy serves and drew first blood off an Ayel Estrañero ace, 25-13.

But the Cool Smashers were able to adjust quickly.

With Alyssa Valdez and Kuttika Kaewpin at the helm, the defending champions halted Motolite's momentum.

The Cool Smashers thus register their third win a row to improve to a 3-1 record.

Meanwhile, Motolite remains winless in four games.

