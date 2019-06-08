PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
The Petro Gazz Angels have a spotless 5-0 record after beating PacificTown Army
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales, File photo
Petro Gazz turns back Army to complete first round sweep
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2019 - 3:44pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels record their fifth straight win, beating PacificTown Army in three sets, 25-12, 29-27, 25-15 at the FilOil Flying V Centre here in San Juan on Saturday.

After five matches in the first round, Petro Gazz hasn't dropped a single set. The Angels have won all five of their games in sweep fashion.

Once again relying on the services of guest players Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson, Petro Gazz weathered the Lady Troopers' challenge.

It was a dominant start by the Angels in the opening set. They led Army by as much as 13.

But the Lady Troopers bucked their slow start in the second, leading the unbeated Petro Gazz Angels for most of the set.

Army was on the brink of blemishing Petro Gazz' perfect record with guest player Jenelle Jordan converting on offense.

But the Lady Troopers fell short as they dropped the set, 27-29.

By the third set, PacificTown simply lost steam.

The Angels enter the second round of eliminations with a dominant 5-0 record. 

Army, on the other hand, hope to bounce back tomorrow when they face BanKo Perlas. They have a 2-2 record.

