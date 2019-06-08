PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Guido Van der Valk looks for a bailout shot on No. 9.
Van der Valk falters but hangs onto 2-shot lead
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2019 - 12:00am

DANAO City, Cebu , Philippines  —  Guido Van der Valk found the Club Filipino de Cebu course not too “simple” as it had appeared to be after all.

Moving six-up with an impressive opening 66 and a record 65 in the second round, Van der Valk kept his rivals at bay with two birdies in the first eight holes in scorching heat.

But just when he thought he had the par-71 up-and-down layout and his pursuers in check for the third straight day, he fumbled and stumbled with a bogey on the ninth, dropped another stroke on No. 12 and double bogeyed the tricky par-4 14th.

With a muffed birdie putt on No. 16, he ended up with a 73 and a nine-under 204 total, enabling a horde of others to get a crack at the top P550,000 purse in the P3 million ICTSI CFdC Invitational here yesterday.

Despite the shaky finish, the Dutchman insisted he didn’t lose his focus or his touch and remained confident of prevailing in the end.

“I had no problem with my game. It happens, the breaks just went against me down the stretch,” said Van der Valk. “But no predictions, I will play my usual game.”

Albin Engino, still in search of a maiden victory in nine years, eagled the par-5 15th and sizzled with his putter to produce four birdies against two bogeys as he battled back from eight down to within two at 206 after a 67, and former PGT Asia leg winner Justin Quiban birdied four of the last eight holes to shoot a 67 and tie Michael Bibat, who carded a 68, and Elmer Salvador, who turned in a 69, at 207, just three strokes off the leader in the event serving as the third leg of the milestone 10th season of the Philippine Golf Tour sponsored by ICTSI.

“My putting clicked and I hope to sustain my form tomorrow (today),” said Engino, who rolled in a 10-foot eagle off a superb rescue shot from 200 yards on the 15th and buried birdie putts from 15 feet on Nos. 16 and 18.

Van der Valk, looking for a follow up to his maiden win at Eagle Ridge last year, didn’t only see his huge lead reduce to two but also his record 65 shattered by Aussie David Gleeson, who grabbed some of the spotlight by churning out a brilliant eight-under 63 sparked by an eagle on No. 11 where he started, and capped by a stirring six-birdie roll from No. 3.

The former PGT Asia leg winner at Luisita actually missed posting a nine-under card as he holed out with a bogey on the ninth.           

