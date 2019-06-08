PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Junior titlist closes in on SEAG berth, tops elims
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Aidric Chan took a step closer to nailing a coveted berth in the national team vying in this year’s SEA Games as he topped the men’s team Stage I qualifier at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac yesterday.

The reigning national junior champion, who took charge of the reduced field with a 68 Thursday, blew a 34 start with a floundering finish but his 72 still put him three strokes ahead of three others after the first of the two-phase elims that will select the three members of the Philippine team.

Counting his two 73s, Chan assembled a two-under 286 as he built some cushion over three other bidders and nine others who survived the second cut heading to Stage 2 set June 10-13, also at the Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed layout.

Carl Corpus birdied the first three holes at the back and fought back with a 70, Luis Castro fumblezd with a bogey on the 17th and settled for a 71, and Sean Ramos also squandered a two-under frontside stint with a closing 38, settling for a 72 as the troika stayed in the hunt with identical 289s.

But first day co-leader Gab Manotoc also got back into the thick of things after a 77 and 75 in the middle rounds with a second 69 for a four-day total of 290, just four strokes behind Chan.

But the rest of survivors, who made the 13-player cut, stood too far behind although they remained hopeful of striking back next week in the last part of the grueling elims conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines, sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation, the PLDT Group, Cignal and Metro Pacific and hosted by Luisita.

Edward Dy carded a 73 and Kristoffer Arevalo hobbled with a 75 as they scored identical 296s, 10 shots off the pace, while Alexander Bisera and Paolo Wong shot a pair of 73s and Ivan Monsalve carded a 74 for 297s.

Lanz Uy made a 75 for a 299, Ryan Monsalve skied to a 77 for a 303 in a tie with Rolando Bregente, who groped for a 78.

Riding the crest of his impressive 68 that gave him a three-stroke lead after three rounds, Chan birdied Nos. 3 and 4 and 10 and 11 against a bogey on No. 6 to pull away. But he dropped three strokes on the par-4 11th, enabling his pursuers to stay within striking distance.

AIDRIC CHAN SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brazil's Neymar in trouble over intimate pics of woman accusing him of rape
8 hours ago
Brazil's Neymar gave a statement at a Rio de Janeiro police station in a probe into whether he broke the law by posting intimate...
Sports
Warriors co-owner banned for 1 year, fined for Lowry shove
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Stevens reached over two seats to shove Lowry after the Toronto guard crashed into the stands going after a loose ball.
Sports
UP crushes UST in Filoil joust
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Showing poise, frightening firepower and verve, UP crushed UST, 89-72, to climb to 5-2 in the tournament.
Sports
Van der Valk falters but hangs on to 2-shot lead
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Moving six-up with an impressive opening 66 and a record 65 in the second round, Van der Valk kept his rivals at bay with...
Sports
Gilas U-18 women fall to China in FIBA 3x3 World Cup quarters
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Camille Clarin, Ella Fajardo, Ann Pingol and Angelica Surada turned heads in Mongolia after two of their three wins ended...
Sports
Latest
57 minutes ago
Lawal piles up 28-26 as Bolts spill FMasters
By Olmin Leyba | 57 minutes ago
The Meralco Bolts rode on the monster 28-26 performance of Gani Lawal to score a 101-95 victory over the short-handed Phoenix...
Sports
57 minutes ago
Kai is back
By John Bryan Ulanday | 57 minutes ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto has returned to join his Gilas Pilipinas youth teammates in their buildup for the upcoming...
Sports
57 minutes ago
Durant out, Thompson to return in Game Four
57 minutes ago
Golden State star forward Kevin Durant will miss Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday with a right calf injury, but guard...
Sports
57 minutes ago
Van der Valk falters but hangs onto 2-shot lead
By Dante Navarro | 57 minutes ago
Guido Van der Valk found the Club Filipino de Cebu course not too “simple” as it had appeared to be after al...
Sports
Gilas belles hit wall vs China
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad stood its ground before yielding to undefeated quarterfinal opponent China, 12-21, to move out of contention in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup Friday in Ulaanbaatar, Mo...
57 minutes ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with