Gilas belles hit wall vs China

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad stood its ground before yielding to undefeated quarterfinal opponent China, 12-21, to move out of contention in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup Friday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Showing why it’s the world No. 1 3x3 U18 nation, China asserted its will early in the 10-minute, race-to-21 match and grabbed a quick 5-0 upperhand against the overwhelmed Phl side.

The Chinese, who swept their way in group play, then stretched the lead to 7-1 midway through the battle before the resilient Filipinas uncorked a blistering 11-5 spree highlighted by an Angel Surada deuce to strike within 12-15, with still 1:16 to go.

However, that proved to be the last stand of Gilas as China went on a 6-0 closeout with still 22 seconds to spare to ice it and end the Philippines’ magnificent run in the 3x3 world basketball showpiece for women 18-and-under.

Gunner Zhouze He stamped her class with a game-high 12 points to lead the way for China, which previously made short work of Mexico, Ukraine, Egypt and Sri Lanka in Pool A en route to the quarterfinals.

For the side of the Filipinas, NU stalwart Surada scored four points while Chiang Kai Shek College’s Karl Ann Pingol and Canada-based point guard Ella Fajardo chipped in three apiece.

New Jersey stalwart Camille Clarin wound up with two markers for the 19th-seeded Phl cagebelles who pulled off a pair of massive upsets over the Netherlands and Czech Republic to reach the Last-8.