PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Gilas belles hit wall vs China
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad stood its ground before yielding to undefeated quarterfinal opponent China, 12-21, to move out of contention in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup Friday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Showing why it’s the world No. 1  3x3 U18 nation, China asserted its will early in the 10-minute, race-to-21 match and grabbed a quick 5-0 upperhand against the overwhelmed Phl side. 

The Chinese, who swept their way in group play, then stretched the lead to 7-1 midway through the battle before the resilient Filipinas uncorked a blistering 11-5 spree highlighted by an Angel Surada deuce to strike within 12-15, with still 1:16 to go.

However, that proved to be the last stand of Gilas as China went on a 6-0 closeout with still 22 seconds to spare to ice it and end the Philippines’ magnificent run in the 3x3 world basketball showpiece for women 18-and-under. 

Gunner Zhouze He stamped her class with a game-high 12 points to lead the way for China, which previously made short work of Mexico, Ukraine, Egypt and Sri Lanka in Pool A en route to the quarterfinals. 

For the side of the Filipinas, NU stalwart Surada scored four points while Chiang Kai Shek College’s Karl Ann Pingol and Canada-based point guard Ella Fajardo chipped in three apiece. 

New Jersey stalwart Camille Clarin wound up with two markers for the 19th-seeded Phl cagebelles who pulled off a pair of massive upsets over the Netherlands and Czech Republic to reach the Last-8.

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN’S SQUAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brazil's Neymar in trouble over intimate pics of woman accusing him of rape
8 hours ago
Brazil's Neymar gave a statement at a Rio de Janeiro police station in a probe into whether he broke the law by posting intimate...
Sports
Warriors co-owner banned for 1 year, fined for Lowry shove
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Stevens reached over two seats to shove Lowry after the Toronto guard crashed into the stands going after a loose ball.
Sports
UP crushes UST in Filoil joust
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Showing poise, frightening firepower and verve, UP crushed UST, 89-72, to climb to 5-2 in the tournament.
Sports
Van der Valk falters but hangs on to 2-shot lead
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Moving six-up with an impressive opening 66 and a record 65 in the second round, Van der Valk kept his rivals at bay with...
Sports
Gilas U-18 women fall to China in FIBA 3x3 World Cup quarters
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Camille Clarin, Ella Fajardo, Ann Pingol and Angelica Surada turned heads in Mongolia after two of their three wins ended...
Sports
Latest
58 minutes ago
Lawal piles up 28-26 as Bolts spill FMasters
By Olmin Leyba | 58 minutes ago
The Meralco Bolts rode on the monster 28-26 performance of Gani Lawal to score a 101-95 victory over the short-handed Phoenix...
Sports
58 minutes ago
Kai is back
By John Bryan Ulanday | 58 minutes ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto has returned to join his Gilas Pilipinas youth teammates in their buildup for the upcoming...
Sports
58 minutes ago
Durant out, Thompson to return in Game Four
58 minutes ago
Golden State star forward Kevin Durant will miss Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday with a right calf injury, but guard...
Sports
58 minutes ago
Van der Valk falters but hangs onto 2-shot lead
By Dante Navarro | 58 minutes ago
Guido Van der Valk found the Club Filipino de Cebu course not too “simple” as it had appeared to be after al...
Sports
Junior titlist closes in on SEAG berth, tops elims
By Dante Navarro | June 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Aidric Chan took a step closer to nailing a coveted berth in the national team vying in this year’s SEA Games as he topped the men’s team Stage I qualifier at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac...
58 minutes ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with