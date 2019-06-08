Tamaraws, Maroons boost playoff hopes

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines came up with big victories yesterday to boost their playoff hopes in the 2019 Filoil Flying V Pre-Season Premier Cup at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Tamaraws thwarted the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 70-57, while the Fighting Maroons clobbered the University of Santo Tomas Tigers, 89-72, to bolster their chances of advancing to the knockout quarterfinals of the prestigious summer tourney.

Up by just three points, 50-47 entering the final canto, FEU ignited a 7-0 roll to run away from the Blazers on the way to their fourth straight victory.

Hubert Cani racked up 12 points, four rebounds and four assists while Wendell Comboy added 11 markers and eight boards for the Tamaraws who hiked their mark to 4-2 in Group B, joining idle Adamson, NU and Letran at second place behind LPU (5-1) nearing the end of the elimination round.

Providing much-needed support for the two were Alec Stockton and Barkley Ebona with nine markers apiece together with Patrick Tchuente with eight points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

In the second game, reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Bright Akhuetie imposed his will against the Growling Tigers with a double-double of 17 markers and 16 boards.

Kobe Paras and Juan Gomez De Liano chipped in 15 and 10 points, respectively.