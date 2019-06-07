UP crushes UST in Filoil joust

MANILA, Philippines – The fun and games are over for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

After taking it on the chin from National University in another league, the Maroons couldn’t wait to get back to business in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup where the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers awaited them.

Showing poise, frightening firepower and verve, UP crushed UST, 89-72, to climb to 5-2 in the tournament.

The Fighting Maroons practically led throughout the entire game. There was a brief bit of sunshine for UST after Rhenz Abando drilled a triple to give UST a 15-14 lead at the 4:05 mark of the opening frame.

Two possessions later, UP’s JanJan Jaboneta put his team over the top, 17-15, with a triple off a Kobe Paras pass. And UP never allowed the Growling Tigers a taste of the lead.

The closest UST got was at 62-56 after another Abando triple at the 2:37 mark of the third period. The Fighting Maroons closed out the third quarter with a 5-2 run to go up 67-58.

In the final canto, Bright Akhuetie and Paras each scored five points as UP racked up a double-digit lead, 83-69, with 2:11 left.

In the last two minutes, UP outscored UST, 6-3, to win by 17 points.

“We talked about it before the game — at practice last night actually,” said UP first assistant Ricky Dandan, standing in for Bo Perasol, who was on his way back from a trip to Japan. “We talked about bouncing back after a bad loss in another league. And bounce back we did.”

Three Maroons scored in double figures. Akhuetie led the way with 17 points and 16 rebounds, Paras added 15 points before fouling out with five minutes left in the game, and Juan Gomez De Liaño chipped in 10 markers.

Akhuetie and UP’s dominance of the boards (44-40) allowed them to get out on the break where they sped away for a huge 17-4 advantage in fastbreak points.

“We have not played with a complete lineup all pre-season long,” pointed out Dandan, who in the same breath said the injuries that have beset UP have all been minor ones.

Despite a tendency to go all out, say for Paras, whose last game was against Arellano University in the Filoil tourney, UP was poised.

UST was led by Abando, who finished with a game-high 24 points but was shackled in the final canto. Soulemane Chabi Yo added 23 points for the Tigers.

The Espana-based squad dropped to 1-4 but mathematically can still make it to the quarterfinals assuming they win their remaining two matches. They are hoping Centro Escolar University, which is ahead of them at 2-3, does not accumulate any more victories.