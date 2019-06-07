Gilas U-18 women fall to China in FIBA 3x3 World Cup quarters

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women Under-18 3x3 squad couldn't make it past top-seeded China, falling 12-21 in the quarterfinals of the FIBA U-18 3x3 World Cup in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday.

The Filipinas bucked a slow start where they trailed 1-7 after stepping up on their defense against China.

With about two minutes to go in the match, Gilas Pilipinas women only trailed by three, 12-15.

But three straight heartbreaking long bombs by the Chinese booted out the Filipinas.

The Philippines finishes its impressive campaign with a 3-2 record.

Camille Clarin, Ella Fajardo, Ann Pingol and Angelica Surada turned heads in Mongolia after two of their three wins ended with a buzzer-beater.