FEU eliminates CSB from Filoil tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The Far Eastern University Tamaraws eliminated College of St. Benilde from the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup after they chalked up a 70-57 win.

Leading 50-47, at the end of the third period, FEU put the clamps on CSB while drawing solid performances from Alec Stockton, Wendell Comboy, Hubert Cani and Barkley Eboña as they won their fourth straight match in the tournament.

Stockton picked off the inbound of CSB’s Unique Naboa and hit two free throws to ignite a 7-0 run for FEU for a 57-47 lead.

By the time Blazers guard Robi Nayve hit a long jumper to put CSB on the board for the fourth frame, almost four minutes had gone by.

Justine Gutang scored a second straight basket for CSB to make it a 57-51 FEU upper hand.

However, the Tamaraws stopped the Blazers’ momentum with a 5-0 run.

Eboña, the graduating forward for FEU, hauled down four offensive rebounds and grabbed three loose balls in this stretch that had his side consuming precious minutes off the game clock while frustrating CSB’s big men who were in foul trouble.

FEU closed out the game with a 13-6 run.

Cani led FEU with 12 points and four assists while Comboy added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Tamaraws pounced on CSB’s turnovers and scored 14 huge points off them while the Blazers only managed four. FEU’s control of the rebounds, 46-41, also saw them outrun their foe to the tune of a 14-2 advantage in fastbreak points.

CSB was led by Justin Gutang, who topscored with 22 points. James Pasturan and Edward Dixon added 11 and 10 points, respectively, but were silenced in the second half.

The Blazers fell to 1-4 with two matches to play. Although mathematically, they can tie the National University Bulldogs, idle at 3-2, assuming the latter does not win another game with two matches to play.

But CSB defaulted their game to NU when their match day fell on the same date as their PBA D-League quarterfinals match against CEU, which they lost.