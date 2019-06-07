PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
FEU eliminates CSB from Filoil tourney
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Far Eastern University Tamaraws eliminated College of St. Benilde from the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup after they chalked up a 70-57 win. 

Leading 50-47, at the end of the third period, FEU put the clamps on CSB while drawing solid performances from Alec Stockton, Wendell Comboy, Hubert Cani and Barkley Eboña as they won their fourth straight match in the tournament. 

Stockton picked off the inbound of CSB’s Unique Naboa and hit two free throws to ignite a 7-0 run for FEU for a 57-47 lead. 

By the time Blazers guard Robi Nayve hit a long jumper to put CSB on the board for the fourth frame, almost four minutes had gone by. 

Justine Gutang scored a second straight basket for CSB to make it a 57-51 FEU upper hand. 

However, the Tamaraws stopped the Blazers’ momentum with a 5-0 run. 

Eboña, the graduating forward for FEU, hauled down four offensive rebounds and grabbed three loose balls in this stretch that had his side consuming precious minutes off the game clock while frustrating CSB’s big men who were in foul trouble. 

FEU closed out the game with a 13-6 run. 

Cani led FEU with 12 points and four assists while Comboy added 11 points and eight rebounds. 

The Tamaraws pounced on CSB’s turnovers and scored 14 huge points off them while the Blazers only managed four. FEU’s control of the rebounds, 46-41, also saw them outrun their foe to the tune of a 14-2 advantage in fastbreak points. 

CSB was led by Justin Gutang, who topscored with 22 points. James Pasturan and Edward Dixon added 11 and 10 points, respectively, but were silenced in the second half. 

The Blazers fell to 1-4 with two matches to play. Although mathematically, they can tie the National University Bulldogs, idle at 3-2, assuming the latter does not win another game with two matches to play. 

But CSB defaulted their game to NU when their match day fell on the same date as their PBA D-League quarterfinals match against CEU, which they lost.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors co-owner banned for 1 year, fined for Lowry shove
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Stevens reached over two seats to shove Lowry after the Toronto guard crashed into the stands going after a loose ball.
Sports
Durant out for Game 4 of NBA Finals but Thompson to return
6 hours ago
Golden State star forward Kevin Durant will miss game four of the NBA Finals on Friday with a right calf injury, but guard...
Sports
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 4
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
With Kevin Durant still out of the picture in Game 4, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors will look to take advantage and go up...
Sports
MPBL to impose 'strict' salary cap rule
2 hours ago
Each player should receive a minimum of Php15,000 and should not exceed a monthly allowance of Php50,000, according to league...
Sports
Bogut, Thomas slam Abueva on his fracas with Jones
By Olmin Leyba | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The skirmish between Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva and TNT’s import Terrence Jones has reached international status with foreign media outlets carrying video of the action, prompting a couple of NBA players...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Gilas U-18 women fall to China in FIBA 3x3 World Cup quarters
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Camille Clarin, Ella Fajardo, Ann Pingol and Angelica Surada turned heads in Mongolia after two of their three wins ended...
Sports
1 hour ago
FEU eliminates CSB from Filoil tourney
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Tamaraws pounced on CSB’s turnovers and scored 14 huge points off them while the Blazers only managed four....
Sports
1 hour ago
Chan closes in on SEAG berth, tops elims
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Aidric Chan took a step closer to nailing a coveted berth in the national team vying in this year’s SEA Games as he...
Sports
2 hours ago
Top juniors open bid in PPS Olivarez
2 hours ago
Close to 250 entries, headed by the top junior players in the National Capital Region and nearby cities, kick off their chase...
Sports
6 hours ago
Federer, Nadal resume rivalry; Djokovic faces Thiem
6 hours ago
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play the 39th meeting of their historic rivalry in the French Open semifinals.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with