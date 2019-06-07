Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 4

MANILA, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors have gained the upper hand in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series against defending champions Golden State Warriors after winning Game Three on Wednesday in Oakland (Thursday Manila time).

With Kevin Durant still out of the picture in Game Four, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors will look to take advantage and try to post a pivotal 3-1 lead.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is set to return for Golden State.

It's good news for Steph Curry, who took charge for the Warriors in Game Three.

Curry finished with a playoff career-high 47 points but still couldn't steer the Warriors to victory in their home court.

Momentum is on Toronto's side as they go for another big road win before heading back to Ontario for Game Five.

Will the Raptors get two wins in a row against Golden State?