Warriors co-owner banned for 1 year, fined for Lowry shove

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens has been banned from attending NBA games for a year after shoving Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry in Game Three of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

Stevens reached over two seats to shove Lowry after the Toronto guard crashed into the stands going after a loose ball.

Lowry was visibly upset after the incident.

Apart from the ban, the NBA fined Stevens $500,000.

Part-owner of Warriors Mark Stevens has been banned from NBA games for a year and fined $500K for shoving Lowry

Prior to the NBA decision, the Golden State Warriors already released a statement regarding the incident.

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did nto reflect the high standards that we hope to exexmplify as an organization," the statement read.

EPSN's The Jump host Rachel Nichols tweeted a copy of the statement.

The man who shoved Kyle Lowry hard in the shoulder after Lowry fell into the stands last night? Mark Stevens, one of the Warriors' minority owners. Here's Golden State's statement on the incident - the team says Stevens won't be at any more Finals games this year.

They also said that Stevens will not be attending the remaining games in the series.

Even Lakers star LeBron James joined the conversation.

James posted a video of the altercation on his Instagram and called out the NBA for swift action.

"There's absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL," James wrote.