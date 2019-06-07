PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
In this file photo taken on June 5, 2019, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors yells at investor Mark Stevens in the second half against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. The Golden State Warriors apologized on on June 6, 2019 for part-owner Mark Stevens, a tech investor, shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry from his courtside seat during game three of the NBA Finals. Lowry, who scored 23 points in Toronto's 123-109 victory, went into the first row of seats chasing a loose ball and was shoved by Stevens, who was sitting in an adjacent seat.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images North America/AFP
Warriors co-owner banned for 1 year, fined for Lowry shove
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 9:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens has been banned from attending NBA games for a year after shoving Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry in Game Three of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

Stevens reached over two seats to shove Lowry after the Toronto guard crashed into the stands going after a loose ball.

Lowry was visibly upset after the incident.

Apart from the ban, the NBA fined Stevens $500,000.

Prior to the NBA decision, the Golden State Warriors already released a statement regarding the incident.

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did nto reflect the high standards that we hope to exexmplify as an organization," the statement read.

EPSN's The Jump host Rachel Nichols tweeted a copy of the statement.

They also said that Stevens will not be attending the remaining games in the series.

Even Lakers star LeBron James joined the conversation. 

James posted a video of the altercation on his Instagram and called out the NBA for swift action.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking ???? I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

"There's absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL," James wrote.

