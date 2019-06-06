PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Thirdy Ravena rises as Eagles oust Stags to enter PBA D-League finals
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 4:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal-Ateneo stamped its class over Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR, 100-73, to sweep the semifinals and advance to the championship of the 2019 PBA D-League Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Thirdy Ravena led the uprising with his 19 points, 14 coming in the first half, to go with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block as the Blue Eagles fought their way back from a 12-point second quarter deficit, 26-14.

Cignal-Ateneo imposed its dominance in the third frame, using a 20-2 stretch that turned a tight 50-45 lead to a 70-47 advantage.

Isaac Go would put the Blue Eagles up 29, with a booming trey that made it an 81-52 affair in the payoff period as he wound up with 13 points and six boards.

Ivorian center Ange Kouame also registered a double-double with 12 points and 18 rebounds as Cignal-Ateneo progressed to its first PBA D-League Finals appearance.

"Everything that we're doing is in preparation for the UAAP. It's a big help for us entering the Finals, but we can't be happy with just that," said coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

The Blue Eagles now await their date for the best-of-five titular showdown between Centro Escolar University and St. Clare College Virtual Reality, which are playing as of posting time.

RK Ilagan was the knight in shining armor for Valencia-SSCR with his 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Alvin Capobres got 14 in the losing cause.

Allyn Bulanadi suffered a dislocated right shoulder at the 8:05 mark of the first quarter, leaving the Golden Harvest without one of their top performers in the must-win tiff.

The scores:

CIGNAL-ATENEO 100 -- Ravena 19, Go 13, Kouame 12, Andrade 11, Ma. Nieto 9, Mendoza 8, Belangel 8, Mi. Nieto 7, Daves 6, Wong 4, Tio 3, Navarro 0, Credo 0.

VALENCIA-SSCR 73 -- Ilagan 22, Capobres 14, Calma 13, Bonleon 8, Are 6, Villapando 3, Tero 3, Sumoda 2, Altamirano 2, Dela Cruz 0, Desoyo 0, Calahat 0, Bulanadi 0, Loristo 0.
Quarters: 19-28, 50-45, 78-52, 100-73.

ATENEO EAGLES PBA DLEAGUE THIRDY RAVENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lowry gets shoved by fan, pushes Raptors to Game 3 win
4 hours ago
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry took a shove from a spectator and pushed the Canadian squad within two wins of the NBA title...
Sports
The best for the Beast
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial’s decision to slap an indefinite suspension on Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva was the best way to straighten out the Beast’s tumultuous basketball career, providing the...
Sports
Rookies making noise: Columbian's Perez named PBA week's best
6 hours ago
A week after Bobby Ray Parks made his impressive league debut, CJ Perez erupted for a new career-high of 39 points in steering...
Sports
Nadal vs Federer: 5 other great sporting rivalries
7 hours ago
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will resume one of sport's greatest-ever rivalries with their 39th clash in the French Open...
Sports
Curry unleashes career night in Warriors' Game 3 loss
2 hours ago
Stephen Curry knew he needed a big night for the Golden State Warriors to have a chance with two star players injured, so...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
DLSU's Ipac, Luna jumping ship to Cignal in PSL?
By Voltaire Mendoza | 2 hours ago
Norielle Ipac and May Luna showed up at the Cignal training Wednesday, sparking speculations that they have already bolted...
Sports
2 hours ago
Chan seizes solo lead in SEAG elims with 68
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Aidric Chan finally dished out the form expected from a player of his caliber.
Sports
5 hours ago
No complacency for sizzling-hot Petro Gazz Angels
5 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels may have just won their fourth game in a row in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference,...
Sports
5 hours ago
San Beda stakes unbeaten Filoil record vs DLSU
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
San Beda tries to keep its unbeaten Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup slate immaculate when it takes on heavy favorite De La...
Sports
6 hours ago
Raptors torch undermanned Warriors for 2-1 lead
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals after besting short-handed Golden State, 123-109.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with