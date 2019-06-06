PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
With Cuban import Wilma Salas leading the helm, the Petro Gazz Angels continue their dominant run in the PVL Reinforced Conference. They have yet to drop a set in their four games.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
No complacency for sizzling-hot Petro Gazz Angels
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines -- The Petro Gazz Angels may have just won their fourth game in a row in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, but they are not about to let their guards down.

“It’s just the fourth game, there’s still one game left in the first round,” Petro Gazz coach Arnold Laniog said.

“The more we win, the more we shouldn’t be complacent because our opponents really prepare well,” he added.

Despite being unbeaten and sitting atop the rankings, Laniog said that the team is bracing for a tougher second round.

“We expect a second round wherein we’ll play in an increased level,” Laniog said.

Apart from keeping up the momentum, Petro Gazz also aims to improve its performance even more for its remaining games.

“On our side, what you see, we always try hard to improve. We can’t be satisfied every time we win. Happy, yes, but not that satisfied,” Laniog added.

Meanwhile, Jeanette Panaga credited their win to solid team work.

“We’re very happy that everyone gets to contribute. We really study each game well to keep winnnng,” Panaga said. 

Although Panaga claims that the team gains confidence in the abilities of imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson, she said the Angels can’t keep relying on them.

“Our mindset is since this is a ‘reinforced’ conference, our imports will really produce. But that doesn’t mean we’ll bank on them most of the time. We locals need to support them so the team will fare well overall,” added Panaga, who finished with 11 points. - Michelle Co

