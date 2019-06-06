PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
San Beda stakes unbeaten Filoil record vs DLSU
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 12:38pm

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda tries to keep its unbeaten Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup slate immaculate when it takes on heavy favorite De La Salle in the main game Friday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions will put their 4-0 record on the line against the 4-1 Green Archers for the Group A lead with the elimination round fast coming to a close.

San Beda is led by James Kuwekuteye and Clint Doliguez while La Salle is led by Andrei Caracut, Aljun Melecio and Justine Baltazar.

In other seniors matches, the 4-2 University of the Philippines attempts to solidify its spot in the next stage of the tournament when they battle the 1-3 University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers at 2 p.m. The Fighting Maroons have been dealt injuries to Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero, Juan Gomez de Liaño and Bright Akhuetie that they have yet to field a complete line-p in the tournament. 

According to UP head coach Bo Perasol, he isn’t sure if any of his stars will be able to suit up in this crucial tiff. 

“Knowing my boys, short-handed or not, we will try to go for the win,” said Perasol.

UST, meanwhile, looks to gain some ground after being eliminated in the PBA D-League. The Growling Tigers are led by the sensational Mark Nonoy and high-leaping forward Rhenz Abando.

The 3-1 San Sebastian Golden Stags try to get back on the winning track when they clash with the 2-3 Centro Escolar University Scorpions in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. San Sebastian is led by high-scoring guard RK Ilagan, forward Allyn Bulanadi and defensive center JM Calma. The Scorpions will count on savvy point guard Franz Diaz and center Maodo Diouf.

In the lone high school match, the UST Tiger Cubs take on the La Salle Greenhills Greenies at 5:45 p.m. UST has been heavily leaning on big man, Bismarck Lina, the lone Batang Gilas player while La Salle Greenhills has their own youth national player in RC Calimag.

Over at the 11-Under Division, San Beda and Claret open the day’s hostilities when they collide at 8 a.m. San Sebastian tackles Colegio de San Benildo at 9 a.m. while La Salle Greenhills meets rival De La Salle Zobel at 10 a.m.

FILOIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Camille Clarin buzzer-beater preserves Gilas hopes
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Undersized Gilas Pilipinas under-18 women’s 3x3 squad pulled off a stunning 10-9 buzzer-beater win over the tall the...
Sports
The best for the Beast
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial’s decision to slap an indefinite suspension on Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva was the best way to straighten out the Beast’s tumultuous basketball career, providing the...
Sports
Blue Eagles, Scorpions eye clinchers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Cignal-Ateneo and Centro Escolar University seek to finish off their respective counterparts in Game Two of the 2019 PBA...
Sports
Calvin Abueva suspended indefinitely
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The Philippine Basketball Association threw the book at Phoenix Pulse star Calvin Abueva for his infractions in the Fuel...
Sports
Joshua takes shock defeat on the chin
18 hours ago
Anthony Joshua said on Wednesday there is no one to blame but himself for the shock loss of his heavyweight boxing titles...
Sports
Latest
4 minutes ago
Lowry gets shoved by fan, pushes Raptors to Game 3 win
4 minutes ago
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry took a shove from a spectator and pushed the Canadian squad within two wins of the NBA title...
Sports
47 minutes ago
No complacency for sizzling-hot Petro Gazz Angels
47 minutes ago
The Petro Gazz Angels may have just won their fourth game in a row in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference,...
Sports
1 hour ago
San Beda stakes unbeaten Filoil record vs DLSU
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
San Beda tries to keep its unbeaten Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup slate immaculate when it takes on heavy favorite De La...
Sports
1 hour ago
Rookies making noise: Columbian's Perez named PBA week's best
1 hour ago
A week after Bobby Ray Parks made his impressive league debut, CJ Perez erupted for a new career-high of 39 points in steering...
Sports
3 hours ago
Nadal vs Federer: 5 other great sporting rivalries
3 hours ago
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will resume one of sport's greatest-ever rivalries with their 39th clash in the French Open...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with