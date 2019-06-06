San Beda stakes unbeaten Filoil record vs DLSU

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda tries to keep its unbeaten Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup slate immaculate when it takes on heavy favorite De La Salle in the main game Friday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions will put their 4-0 record on the line against the 4-1 Green Archers for the Group A lead with the elimination round fast coming to a close.

San Beda is led by James Kuwekuteye and Clint Doliguez while La Salle is led by Andrei Caracut, Aljun Melecio and Justine Baltazar.

In other seniors matches, the 4-2 University of the Philippines attempts to solidify its spot in the next stage of the tournament when they battle the 1-3 University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers at 2 p.m. The Fighting Maroons have been dealt injuries to Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero, Juan Gomez de Liaño and Bright Akhuetie that they have yet to field a complete line-p in the tournament.

According to UP head coach Bo Perasol, he isn’t sure if any of his stars will be able to suit up in this crucial tiff.

“Knowing my boys, short-handed or not, we will try to go for the win,” said Perasol.

UST, meanwhile, looks to gain some ground after being eliminated in the PBA D-League. The Growling Tigers are led by the sensational Mark Nonoy and high-leaping forward Rhenz Abando.

The 3-1 San Sebastian Golden Stags try to get back on the winning track when they clash with the 2-3 Centro Escolar University Scorpions in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. San Sebastian is led by high-scoring guard RK Ilagan, forward Allyn Bulanadi and defensive center JM Calma. The Scorpions will count on savvy point guard Franz Diaz and center Maodo Diouf.

In the lone high school match, the UST Tiger Cubs take on the La Salle Greenhills Greenies at 5:45 p.m. UST has been heavily leaning on big man, Bismarck Lina, the lone Batang Gilas player while La Salle Greenhills has their own youth national player in RC Calimag.

Over at the 11-Under Division, San Beda and Claret open the day’s hostilities when they collide at 8 a.m. San Sebastian tackles Colegio de San Benildo at 9 a.m. while La Salle Greenhills meets rival De La Salle Zobel at 10 a.m.