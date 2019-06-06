PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors high five during Game Three of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Raptors torch undermanned Warriors for 2-1 lead
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines -- The Toronto Raptors took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals after besting short-handed Golden State, 123-109, at the Oracle Center in Oakland, California on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

With Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson sitting out, the defending champions struggled to convert on offense.

Meanwhile, a perfect team effort from Toronto paced them in the win as more than a handful of Raptors finished in double figures.

Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry led Toronto in scoring, combining for 53 points.

Danny Green also came up big, finishing with 18 points.

Toronto weathered a 47-point explosion from Steph Curry.

Golden State hopes to even the series when they play Game Four at the same venue before returning to Toronto.

