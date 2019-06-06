PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
BanKo's Nicole Tiamzon relished in playing with and against fellow UP Lady Maroons in the pros
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
BanKo's Tiamzon 'overwhelmed' to play vs fellow Lady Maroons at pros
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 10:28am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — For Perlas Spiker Nicole Tiamzon, BanKo's PVL matchup against Motolite meant a little bit more than their other games.

The reason? Her opponents. 

More than a handful of the Motolite volleybelles were Tiamzon's teammates in college when she bannered the UP Lady Maroons.

Isa Molde, Tots Carlos, Ayel Estranero, Marist Layug, Aie Gannaban and Jessma Ramos had all played with Tiamzon in the UAAP.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"It's kind of overwhelming and nakakatuwa rin... it's been two years yata since naglaro kami sa isa't isa," Tiamzon said.

"I'm very proud... Nakakatuwa na nakikita yung mga bata [na] sobrang matured na rin," she added.

Tiamzon relished playing against her former teammates, making it a little bit more special whenever she scores a point against them.

"Syempre pag taga UP yan medyo iba yung feeling diba, parang 'uy teammate ko yan dati, it's weird," Tiamzon said.

"It's like the feeling of Perlas versus Ateneo, may pride din," she added.

For Tiamzon, seeing so many of her past teammates in the pros said a lot for the volleyball program in UP.

"Magandang programa yun sa UP na naglalaro ang UP Women's Team sa iba't ibang pro team. Before kasi di kami nakakapaglaro eh... kapag pro teams iba't ibang universities lang," she said.

Apart from her opponents, Tiamzon's fellow Perlas Spikers Kathy Bersola and Rem Cailing also played for the Lady Maroons.

UP's Justin Dorog and Marian Buitre are also in the pros, suiting up for Foton in the Philippine Super Liga.

