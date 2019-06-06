PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Showing solid team play anchored on superb ball control, the Angels took command early and never gave the fumbling Water Defenders room to recover with Cuban import Wilma Salas spearheading another PetroGazz charge with 12 points on top of nine excellent receptions.
PetroGazz Angels FB Page
Angels extend streak, sink Water Defenders
(The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In-form PetroGazz put on another strong showing to fashion out another straight-set romp, this time a 25-19, 25-12, 25-15 victory over a hapless BaliPure side to move a victory from sweeping the first round elims of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Flying V Centre in San Juan yesterday.

Showing solid team play anchored on superb ball control, the Angels took command early and never gave the fumbling Water Defenders room to recover with Cuban import Wilma Salas spearheading another PetroGazz charge with 12 points on top of nine excellent receptions.

American reinforcement Janisa Johnson matched Salas’ output in another impressive showing she spiked with 11 digs as the Angels, who placed fifth here last year and ended up fourth in the Open Conference, hardly took a sweat versus the Water Defenders, who fell to 0-3.

Jeanette Panaga provided the local backup with 11 hits and later clinched the Best Player of the game honors while Jonah Sabete fired eight hits.

Later in the day, BanKo-Perlas pulled through in a back-and-forth, extended three sets, leaning on Kia Bright’s power in the end to frustrate Motolite, 26-24, 32-30, 26-24, and stay at solo fourth at 2-2.

Bright came through with back-to-back hits to finish with 20 points, the last off a feed from Jem Ferrer that the Power Builders failed to return, enabling the Perlas Spikers to escape and keep their loss-win-loss-win start.

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Joshua takes shock defeat on the chin
6 hours ago
Anthony Joshua said on Wednesday there is no one to blame but himself for the shock loss of his heavyweight boxing titles...
Sports
Hidilyn Diaz cries for help in Tokyo 2020 Olympics bid
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Diaz is probably the country's best bet of winning an Olympic gold medal.
Sports
Petro Gazz routs BaliPure, continues dominant run
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels registered their fourth straight win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping...
Sports
Calvin Abueva suspended indefinitely
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The Philippine Basketball Association threw the book at Phoenix Pulse star Calvin Abueva for his infractions in the Fuel...
Sports
Banko fends off tough Motolite
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Banko Perlas Spikers barged back into the win column after grinding out a tough three-set win over Motolite, 26-24, 32-30,...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Aces crush rusty Hotshots
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Capitalizing on its match-fitness, Alaska Milk pounced on the rusty Magnolia side, 103-80, for its third victory in the PBA...
Sports
1 hour ago
Aussie titlist perfect sparmate for Pacquiao
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Australian superwelterweight champion Tim Tszyu didn’t waste time getting to work as Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparmate...
Sports
1 hour ago
Camille Clarin buzzer-beater preserves Gilas hopes
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Undersized Gilas Pilipinas under-18 women’s 3x3 squad pulled off a stunning 10-9 buzzer-beater win over the tall the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Blue Eagles, Scorpions eye clinchers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Cignal-Ateneo and Centro Escolar University seek to finish off their respective counterparts in Game Two of the 2019 PBA...
Sports
Dutchman shows way with opening-round 66
By Dante Navarro | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Fourteen months after scoring a breakthrough win on the Philippine Golf Tour, Guido Van der Valk put on a strong finishing kick to nurture hopes of ending a long title spell.
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with