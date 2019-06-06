Angels extend streak, sink Water Defenders

MANILA, Philippines — In-form PetroGazz put on another strong showing to fashion out another straight-set romp, this time a 25-19, 25-12, 25-15 victory over a hapless BaliPure side to move a victory from sweeping the first round elims of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Flying V Centre in San Juan yesterday.

Showing solid team play anchored on superb ball control, the Angels took command early and never gave the fumbling Water Defenders room to recover with Cuban import Wilma Salas spearheading another PetroGazz charge with 12 points on top of nine excellent receptions.

American reinforcement Janisa Johnson matched Salas’ output in another impressive showing she spiked with 11 digs as the Angels, who placed fifth here last year and ended up fourth in the Open Conference, hardly took a sweat versus the Water Defenders, who fell to 0-3.

Jeanette Panaga provided the local backup with 11 hits and later clinched the Best Player of the game honors while Jonah Sabete fired eight hits.

Later in the day, BanKo-Perlas pulled through in a back-and-forth, extended three sets, leaning on Kia Bright’s power in the end to frustrate Motolite, 26-24, 32-30, 26-24, and stay at solo fourth at 2-2.

Bright came through with back-to-back hits to finish with 20 points, the last off a feed from Jem Ferrer that the Power Builders failed to return, enabling the Perlas Spikers to escape and keep their loss-win-loss-win start.