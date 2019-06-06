PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
FIBA.com
Camille Clarin buzzer-beater preserves Gilas hopes
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Undersized Gilas Pilipinas under-18 women’s 3x3 squad pulled off a stunning 10-9 buzzer-beater win over the tall the Netherlands side to boost its playoff hopes in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup Wednesday afternoon in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Camille Clarin led the way for the Filipinas, sinking a game-winning putback at the buzzer off an Ella Fajardo miss to complete the upset of the sixth-seeded Dutch belles.

Clarin, a Blaire Academy stalwart from Canada, finished with three points while the former Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player Karl Ann Pingol added one marker aside from the defensive stand she provided against the bigger Dutch.

Fajardo also proved to be instrumental as she posted six points including the big deuce at the 1:56 mark for an 8-6 Phl lead. The New Jersey native also forced a jump ball in the last 11.7 seconds that set the stage for the nail-biter of Clarin.

On Day 1, the Philippines pulled off a massive 20-14 win over the home team and Asian powerhouse Mongolia.

