Blue Eagles, Scorpions eye clinchers

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal-Ateneo and Centro Escolar University seek to finish off their respective counterparts in Game Two of the 2019 PBA D-League best-of-three semifinals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City today.

Coming off a dominant win in Game One, the heavy favored Blue Eagles are tipped to prevail anew over Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR in their 2 p.m. clash to complete a semis sweep and punch a ticket to the finals.

Despite being undermanned with only seven players available, the resilient Scorpions set out for the same mission when they play St. Clare College-Virtual Reality at 4 p.m.

Riding the momentum of a seven-game win streak from the elimination round, red-hot Ateneo hardly had trouble drawing first blood against Valencia City, scoring a ghastly 105-67 rout to move on the verge of advancing to the Last Dance.

And the Blue Eagles are not about to rest on their laurels, determined to complete the job done of taking down the Golden Harvest.

“The final score in Game One does not show the fight our opponents have and the fight left in them,” said Ateneo deputy coach Sandy Arespacochaga, ordering Ivorian big man Ange Koaume to lead the way once again following his monstrous 19-point, 20-rebound and four-block Game One performance.

“We’re not expecting an easy game. We’ll prepare for them,” said Arespacochaga.

Out to support Koaume are Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Adrian Wong, Jolo Mendoza along with brothers Mike and Matt Nieto.

Valencia City, on other hand, needs all the help it can get from other personnel like Emmanuel Bonleon, JM Calma, Alvin Capobres and Alex Desoyo to support the duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi.

Then there’s CEU which will try to continue to spring miracle wins with their crippled crew.

“We’re going for the kill because it’s already been a torture for us,” said the undeterred Derrick Pumaren who is banking on a seven-man rotation since the quarterfinals after the involvement of his other eight players in an alleged game-fixing scandal.