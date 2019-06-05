Banko fends off tough Motolite

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Banko Perlas Spikers barged back into the win column after grinding out a tough three-set win over Motolite, 26-24, 32-30, 26-24, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

The Perlas Spikers engaged in a back-and-forth affair against gritty Motolite, who fielded new import Krystle Esdelle.

Esdelle replaced the injured Edina Selimovic.

Guest player Kia Bright paced Banko while Kathy Bersola provided defense at the net.

The Perlas Spikers even their slate at 2-2.

Meanwhile, Motolite remains winless in three matches.

Isa Molde was a bright spot for Motolite in the loss.