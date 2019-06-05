PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Jeanette Panaga and the Petro Gazz Angels remain perfect in the PVL Reinforced Conference, notching their fourth straight victory after routing BaliPure.
Petro Gazz routs BaliPure, continues dominant run
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2019 - 4:34pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels registered their fourth straight win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping the BaliPure Water Defenders, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

Wilma Salas once again dominated for the Angels, bullying her way through the BaliPure defense.

Petro Gazz has now won 12 sets in a row in their four games in the conference. They are one win away from sweeping the first round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, BaliPure remains searching for their first win with a 0-3 slate.

