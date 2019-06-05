Petro Gazz routs BaliPure, continues dominant run

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels registered their fourth straight win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping the BaliPure Water Defenders, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

Wilma Salas once again dominated for the Angels, bullying her way through the BaliPure defense.

Petro Gazz has now won 12 sets in a row in their four games in the conference. They are one win away from sweeping the first round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, BaliPure remains searching for their first win with a 0-3 slate.