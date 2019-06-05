PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Ramos charges back with 70, forces 4-way tie
(Philstar.com) - June 5, 2019 - 3:59pm

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Ramos fired a two-under 70 that stood out in a day of soaring scores at the Luisita Golf and Country Club Wednesday, towing Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus to a share of the lead with Gab Manotoc after two rounds of the first of the two-stage SEA Games men’s team qualifier in Tarlac.

Ramos recovered strong from a disastrous 76 start by bucking two bogeys with four birdies, including one on the tough No. 18 as he moved from joint 15th to the top of the heap at 146 with the fancied Chan and Corpus with Manotoc barely hanging tough.

Manotoc and Luis Castro, who shot identical 69s to grab the first round lead Tuesday, struggled for form this time but the former hit a late birdie to save his spot at the top despite a 77 for a 146, the same outputs put in by Chan and Corpus, who carded 73 and 74, respectively.

Chan, the reigning national junior champion who anchored his team-up with Rey Pagunsan to victory in the recent National pro-am at Splendido, survived a shaky finish of two bogeys in the last four holes for a 35-38 while Corpus birdied the 18th to salvage a pair of 77s as they bolstered their bids for the three coveted slots in the national team vying in the Southeast Asian Games the country is hosting from November 30-December 10.

Castro limped with a 78 and slipped to fifth at 147 while Jhondie Quibol and Edward Dy assembled identical 148s after a pair of 75s, and Lanz Uy and Paolo Wong stayed in the hunt with similar 76s for 149s in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Only the top 24 made it to the last 36 holes of Stage I elims sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation, the PLDT Group, Cignal and Metro Pacific and hosted by Luisita with the top 12 plus ties and players within 10 strokes of the leading scorer advancing to Stage 2.

The final phase will be played on June 10-13 also at Luisita with the top three players to banner the SEA Games men’s squad. The Philippines women’s squad will be composed by the Asian Games gold medal winning troika of Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go.

The Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed layout will also host the SEAG golf competitions for both men’s and women’s.

Completing the top 24 are Alexander Bisera (76-150), Leandro Bagtas (74-151), Paolo Barro (74-151), Rolando Bregente (75-151), Ryan Monsalve (76-151), Kristoffer Arevalo (79-151), Vince Lusterio (78-152), Ivan Monsalve (75-153), Jacob Rolida (75-154), Josh Jorge (76-154), Don Petil (78-154), Dan Cruz (84-155), Perry Bucay (78-158), Elee Bisera (81-159) and David Guangko (83-159).

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 3
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
With the series shifting to Oakland on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time), can the depleted defending champions take the lead...
Sports
PSL affirms support for Philippines’ SEAG volleyball bid
By Voltaire Mendoza | 5 hours ago
PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said their support to the national squad remains solid as the country prepares to host the...
Sports
Raptors think outside the box to stop Warriors in NBA Finals
6 hours ago
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse dug out a defensive scheme his own players hadn't seen in the NBA before to shut down the...
Sports
Durant out, Thompson uncertain for Game 3 of NBA Finals
7 hours ago
Injury-hit Golden State will not have Kevin Durant or Kevon Looney for Wednesday's third game of the NBA Finals while guard...
Sports
Joshua to face Ruiz rematch before end of year, says promoter
7 hours ago
Anthony Joshua will attempt to reclaim his heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. before the end of year after activating a...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Petro Gazz routs BaliPure, continues dominant run
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Petro Gazz Angels registered their fourth straight win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping...
Sports
4 hours ago
Kabacan aces eye repeat in PPS Kidapawan
4 hours ago
Reymon Saldivar and Jairo Ramirez from Kabacan gear up for a tougher challenge as they go all out to reassert their might...
Sports
8 hours ago
NBA players run fine line of going for title when hurt
8 hours ago
Injured players yearn to compete in the NBA Finals, setting aside nagging aches and pains in their title quest while walking...
Sports
8 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz cries for help in Tokyo 2020 Olympics bid
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Diaz is probably the country's best bet of winning an Olympic gold medal.
Sports
8 hours ago
Phoenix's Abueva fined, suspended indefinitely
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In a statement published on the league website, Commissioner Willie Marcial said that "he had to impose the penalty of indefinite...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with