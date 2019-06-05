PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Kabacan aces eye repeat in PPS Kidapawan
(Philstar.com) - June 5, 2019 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines – Reymon Saldivar and Jairo Ramirez from Kabacan gear up for a tougher challenge as they go all out to reassert their might at the Kidapawan Tennis Club when the PPS Dir. Alberto Aton national juniors tennis tournament is held starting Thursday in Cotabato.

Salvador topped the boys’ 14-and-under play while Ramirez dominated the 10-unisex when the country’s longest, biggest talent-search made its first stop here last February for the Pres. R. Barrios Cup.

But the duo will be hard-pressed to score a repeat with Saldivar bracing for a clash with the likes of Jason Flores, Charles Jumawan and sibling Armando Saldivar and Ramirez facing Iñigo Barrios, Erick Bation and Wilfred Florida, among others, in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Director Alfredo Aton of Department of Agriculture.

Fierce duel is also expected in the other age categories with Zykla Cervantes, Coleen Carvajal, Juliana Carvajal and Pauline Binoya tipped to dispute the girls’ 18-U plum and Brent Magno, Bruce Hurtado, JV Comendador and Eric Comendador heading the cast in the boys’ premier division of the tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The Carvajals also banner the 16-U field along with Faith Anito and Mae Torrecarion with Reyman Saldivar, Steve Aton, Gene Espinosa and JV Comendador seen to slug it out in the boys’ category of the event that also features the 12-U section in both sides. 

Also on tap is the doubles competition in the boys’ and girls’ 14- and 18-U divisions and the 10-unisex in the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

Next up is the Alamada, Cotabato leg on June 13-16. Listup is ongoing. For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 3
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
With the series shifting to Oakland on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time), can the depleted defending champions take the lead...
Sports
Raptors think outside the box to stop Warriors in NBA Finals
3 hours ago
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse dug out a defensive scheme his own players hadn't seen in the NBA before to shut down the...
Sports
Durant out, Thompson uncertain for Game 3 of NBA Finals
4 hours ago
Injury-hit Golden State will not have Kevin Durant or Kevon Looney for Wednesday's third game of the NBA Finals while guard...
Sports
Pacquiao upset, wants KO
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
“Mayabang si (Keith) Thurman, pakikita ko kung paano lumaban ang isang 40-year-old.” That’s what regular...
Sports
Ricky Vargas targets 120 SEAG golds
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas yesterday challenged Team Philippines to win an unprecedented 120 gold...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Kabacan aces eye repeat in PPS Kidapawan
1 hour ago
Reymon Saldivar and Jairo Ramirez from Kabacan gear up for a tougher challenge as they go all out to reassert their might...
Sports
2 hours ago
PSL affirms support for Philippines’ SEAG volleyball bid
By Voltaire Mendoza | 2 hours ago
PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said their support to the national squad remains solid as the country prepares to host the...
Sports
4 hours ago
Joshua to face Ruiz rematch before end of year, says promoter
4 hours ago
Anthony Joshua will attempt to reclaim his heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. before the end of year after activating a...
Sports
5 hours ago
NBA players run fine line of going for title when hurt
5 hours ago
Injured players yearn to compete in the NBA Finals, setting aside nagging aches and pains in their title quest while walking...
Sports
15 hours ago
Volcanoes jump 11 notches up to No. 42 in world ranking
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Buoyed by their brilliant showing in the Asia Rugby Championship Division 1 tournament, the Philippine Volcanoes reached a...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with