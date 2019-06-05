Kabacan aces eye repeat in PPS Kidapawan

MANILA, Philippines – Reymon Saldivar and Jairo Ramirez from Kabacan gear up for a tougher challenge as they go all out to reassert their might at the Kidapawan Tennis Club when the PPS Dir. Alberto Aton national juniors tennis tournament is held starting Thursday in Cotabato.

Salvador topped the boys’ 14-and-under play while Ramirez dominated the 10-unisex when the country’s longest, biggest talent-search made its first stop here last February for the Pres. R. Barrios Cup.

But the duo will be hard-pressed to score a repeat with Saldivar bracing for a clash with the likes of Jason Flores, Charles Jumawan and sibling Armando Saldivar and Ramirez facing Iñigo Barrios, Erick Bation and Wilfred Florida, among others, in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Director Alfredo Aton of Department of Agriculture.

Fierce duel is also expected in the other age categories with Zykla Cervantes, Coleen Carvajal, Juliana Carvajal and Pauline Binoya tipped to dispute the girls’ 18-U plum and Brent Magno, Bruce Hurtado, JV Comendador and Eric Comendador heading the cast in the boys’ premier division of the tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The Carvajals also banner the 16-U field along with Faith Anito and Mae Torrecarion with Reyman Saldivar, Steve Aton, Gene Espinosa and JV Comendador seen to slug it out in the boys’ category of the event that also features the 12-U section in both sides.

Also on tap is the doubles competition in the boys’ and girls’ 14- and 18-U divisions and the 10-unisex in the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

Next up is the Alamada, Cotabato leg on June 13-16. Listup is ongoing. For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.