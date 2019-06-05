Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are at a stalemate in the NBA Finals with one game apiece.

With the series shifting to Oakland on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time), can the depleted defending champions take the lead over Toronto?

Kevin Durant is still ruled out for Game Three while Klay Thompson remains questionable after suffering an injury in Game Two.

Can Stephen Curry and the Warriors make it two in a row?

Or will Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors take one on the road and get the 2-1 lead?