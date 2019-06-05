Phoenix's Abueva fined, suspended indefinitely

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Phoenix Fuel Masters' Calvin Abueva has been slapped with a P70,000 fine and an indefinite suspension by the PBA after a controversial weekend.

In a statement published on the league website, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said that "he had to impose the penalty of indefinite suspension to instill discipline and maintain professionalism in the league".

Abueva has figured into two separate issues in the Fuel Master's last two games.

In their game against the Blackwater Elite on Friday, Abueva had allegedly disrespected Ray Ray Parks Jr's girlfriend, who was watching the game in the stands.

Abueva was accused of making lewd actions toward the girl and even called her a b**tch.

The game after, Abueva got flagged with a Flagrant 2 after he threw a clothesline on TNT Katropa import Terrence Jones and was thrown out the game.

If that wasn't enough, Abueva even danced on top of the official's table and flashed the middle finger before he left the floor.

Marcial said that there is no time frame for lifting Abueva's suspension and that it will all depend on how and when Abueva apologizes and makes amends with the concerned parties.

He also said that Abueva's suspension should serve as a stern warning for him and other players to act as professional athletes.