PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
SEAG men's team golf elims starts
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 6:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s leading and rising shotmakers launch their respective drives for spots in the national team vying in this year’s SEA Games as they slug it out in the two-stage men’s team qualifier beginning Tuesday at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

Aidric Chan, the reigning national junior champion, heads the 43 aspirants chasing the three berths in the Philippine team seeking to bag the gold at home against the country’s regional rivals, led by powerhouse Thailand in the biennial meet the country is hosting in Nov.-Dec.

Chan hopes to ride the momentum of his triumph in the recent National pro-am at Splendio where he anchored his teamup with veteran Rey Pagunsan. But he will be as much tested as the rest of the cast, including Carl Corpus, Josh Jorge, Don Petil, Paolo Wong and Sean Ramos.

Others tipped to contend are Kristoffer Arevalo, Leandro Bagtas, Paqo Barro, Elee Bisera, Perry Bucay, Luis Castro, Dan Cruz, Luigi Guerrero, David Guangko, Basti Lorenzo, Gabby Manotoc, Aniceto Mandanas, Ryan Monsalve, Carlo Quimson, Jacob Rolida, Lanz Uy, Rald Sarmiento and Joachim Yu.

The organizing National Golf Association of the Philippines said the top 12 players plus ties and players within 10 strokes of the leading scorer after the 72-hole Stage I will advance to Stage 2.

Players with 160 scores and above will be cut from the remainder of the elims.

After Stage 2, the top three players with the total combined scores from two elims will make the SEA Games men’s squad.

Stage 2 will be played June 10-13, also at the hazard-laden Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed layout.

The SEA Games women’s team, meanwhile, will be composed by the Asian Games gold medal squad composed of Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Disrespect an issue in Warriors' narrow NBA Finals escape
5 hours ago
Stephen Curry saw it as an insult that the Toronto left Andre Iguodala open for what became the decisive 3-point basket in...
Sports
Ruiz shocks Joshua for heavyweight world title
1 day ago
Ruiz recorded a monster upset, knocking down Britain's Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International...
Sports
Emanas, Lims shine in PPS S'woods
8 hours ago
Mica Ella Emana pulled off a pair of victories in varying fashions while sister Kaye Ann carved out a tough win in the premier...
Sports
Eagles, Saints favored sides in DL Final 4
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Top-ranked squads Cignal-Ateneo and Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR fight for first blood when they clash in the opener of their...
Sports
Korean snares crown; Ardina ends up 62nd
5 hours ago
Korean Jeongeun Lee pounced on the leaders’ struggle then sizzled early at the back to seize control before cruising...
Sports
Latest
21 minutes ago
Thiem blasts Serena 'bad personality' in French Open presser row
21 minutes ago
Dominic Thiem has accused Serena Williams of having a "bad personality" as the bizarre row over him being booted out of his...
Sports
3 hours ago
Petro Gazz Angels pull off statement win in PVL
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels won their third consecutive match of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference against a loaded...
Sports
3 hours ago
EAC bows out of Filoil with huge win over CSB
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals ended their Filoil Flying v Preseason Cup stint with a huge 78-69 win over the College...
Sports
5 hours ago
Aces brace for iron duel in PGT Cebu
5 hours ago
The men of the tour brace for a duel of iron play but the long hitters could still opt to take the risk to fuel each other’s...
Sports
6 hours ago
Iguodala lifts Warriors over Raptors to level NBA Finals
6 hours ago
Andre Iguodala sank the game-clinching 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining and defending champion Golden State pulled level...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with