SEAG men's team golf elims starts

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s leading and rising shotmakers launch their respective drives for spots in the national team vying in this year’s SEA Games as they slug it out in the two-stage men’s team qualifier beginning Tuesday at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

Aidric Chan, the reigning national junior champion, heads the 43 aspirants chasing the three berths in the Philippine team seeking to bag the gold at home against the country’s regional rivals, led by powerhouse Thailand in the biennial meet the country is hosting in Nov.-Dec.

Chan hopes to ride the momentum of his triumph in the recent National pro-am at Splendio where he anchored his teamup with veteran Rey Pagunsan. But he will be as much tested as the rest of the cast, including Carl Corpus, Josh Jorge, Don Petil, Paolo Wong and Sean Ramos.

Others tipped to contend are Kristoffer Arevalo, Leandro Bagtas, Paqo Barro, Elee Bisera, Perry Bucay, Luis Castro, Dan Cruz, Luigi Guerrero, David Guangko, Basti Lorenzo, Gabby Manotoc, Aniceto Mandanas, Ryan Monsalve, Carlo Quimson, Jacob Rolida, Lanz Uy, Rald Sarmiento and Joachim Yu.

The organizing National Golf Association of the Philippines said the top 12 players plus ties and players within 10 strokes of the leading scorer after the 72-hole Stage I will advance to Stage 2.

Players with 160 scores and above will be cut from the remainder of the elims.

After Stage 2, the top three players with the total combined scores from two elims will make the SEA Games men’s squad.

Stage 2 will be played June 10-13, also at the hazard-laden Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed layout.

The SEA Games women’s team, meanwhile, will be composed by the Asian Games gold medal squad composed of Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go.