Petro Gazz Angels pull off statement win in PVL
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels won their third consecutive match of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference against a loaded Motolite team, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19.

This was also their third consecutive win via three-set sweep claiming Creamline and Banko Perlas as earlier victims.

At the forefront of the Angels attack are their twin threats of Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson who get it done on offense and defense. This has prompted some joking that setter Djanel Cheng’s life is easy because all she has to do is toss the ball to either of Petro Gazz’ wondrous imports.

Of course, that isn’t necessarily true. While the imports do score the bulk of the points, Cherry Rose Nunag and Jeanette Panaga have provided capable support also on both ends of the court.

Does the 3-0 record make them favorites to win it all?

Yes, but it is also too early. There is the second round, but right now, the onus is on the other clubs to adjust because Salas and Johnson are the barometer and you need imports who can either match up with them or better them.

Petro Gazz has taken down the three clubs who are seeded to contend for the title. And there is still Pacifictown Army Troopers and BaliPure before the first round is done.

The conference is a long way from being over and Petro Gazz head coach Arnolfd Laniog has to keep his team’s eyes on the prize without being overconfident. 

Creamline has picked up the pace and has won two straight — against Pacifictown and BaliPure. Talking to the Cool Smashers’ setter Jia Morado, she says that the opening day loss to the Angels woke them up and they know they cannot take any team for granted.

And the loss was telling because they changed coaches right away. 

The question now is, will the other teams change their imports? It is a short tournament and if you pull the trigger on a change, the question is when — because you want them to gain experience and address chemistry issues right away.

But right now, the Angels are looking good.

