EAC bows out of Filoil with huge win over CSB
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals ended their Filoil Flying v Preseason Cup stint with a huge 78-69 win over the College of St. Benilde Blazers at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Generals played consistent and relentless basketball for 40 minutes as they outworked a more talented CSB team. 

The Blazers spotted EAC a seven-point lead, 18-11, after veteran guard Jimbo Pasturan hit a triple with three seconds to go in the first quarter.

Marwin Taywan, playing his first year with EAC after transferring from Arellano University, was able to salvage a foul from Robbie Nayve and with CSB in penalty situation, his hit two free throws to inch closer.

Taywan’s free throws sparked a 10-run that bridged the second period to give EAC a 21-20 lead while holding CSB scoreless for the first five minutes of the second frame. 

Blazers forward Edward Dixon scored on an and-one to restore CSB to the lead, 23-21, at the 6:28 mark. It was the last time the Blazers would taste the lead as EAC tightened their defense and gave CSB all sorts of fits on the offensive and defensive end. 

EAC twice posted leads of 13 points with the last coming at the 1:23 mark of the third period when Allan Martin knocked in a triple from the right corner pocket, 59-46.

CSB made one last run at overhauling the deficit as they came within six, 65-59, after a Chris Flores triple with 5:02 left in the game clock. 

With the pressure mounting and CSB gaining momentum, Taywan came up big, first drilling a long jumper and then knocking down a huge triple with a second left on their shotclock and Blazers forward Justin Gutang all over him for a 70-59 lead with 3;45 left. 

Taywan continued his heroics by dropping a triple with CSB’s Prince Carlos on him for a 73-62 lead with 2:40 to play as EAC held on for the win; their second in seven matches.

“The attitude of not giving up and playing for 40 minutes is what we are trying to instill in the boys,” said EAC head coach Oliver Bunyi whose Generals finished the tournament with a 2-5 record. “Malayo pa kami sa mga kailangan. But at least alam namin ang kaya namin at kung ano pa yung aayusin.”

EAC dominated the boards 50-42 and scored a whopping 16-6 advantage in second chance points. The Generals also hit more free throws, 19-24 while CSB was 12-16.

On his part Taywan and Kyle Carlos were grateful for the opportunity to show what they can do with longer minutes. Carlos was a part of San Beda but transferred last season to the Taft Avenue school.

“Dito go ipapakita yung best ko,” promised Taywan.

Carlos, who hit two huge triples for EAC said that it was difficult leaving San Beda but he wanted to play to show what he could do. “No regrets naman going to EAC. Am happy to help my new school.”

JP Maguliano led EAC with 20 points while Taywan added 14 with Jethro Mendoza chipping in 11.

CSB fell to 1-3 with sophomore Justin Gutang leading with 22 points. Edward Dixon added 15.

