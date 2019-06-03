Aces brace for iron duel in PGT Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – The men of the tour brace for a duel of iron play but the long hitters could still opt to take the risk to fuel each other’s drive in the ICTSI Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational golf tournament beginning Wednesday in Danao City.

Short by the pros’ standards, the par-71, 6692-yard CfdC course is expected to challenge the field’s skills, particularly in iron play and course management with its unpredictable surface also tipped to add up to the challenges that abound around the layout carved from steep hills.

It also features dog-leg holes that could lure the power hitters to go for the greens in a bid to gain ground against the rest of the bidders in the P3 milion event kicking off a four-leg Visayas swing of the Philippine Golf Tour’s milestone 10th season.

Jhonnel Ababa topped the inaugural CFdC Invitational last year September although the diminutive Davaoeño shotmaker did it via the short route, winning it in 54 holes after heavy rain cancelled third round play.

But with forecast of an overall good weather for the week, the 79-player cast headed by the country’s top guns, a host of foreign aces and six invitees brace for four days of battle and a wild finish in the event sponsored by ICTSI.

“No one holds a distinct advantage here. It’s a tricky course which requires good course management skills,” said Tony Lascuña, seeking to come out strong in a bid to snap a long title spell marred by sorry finishes and injuries.

While Ababa is upbeat of scoring a repeat, the rest of the pack also exude confidence of putting up a solid showing, including veteran Jay Bayron, former Philippine Masters champion Jerson Balasabas and PGT Asia leg winners James Ryan Lam, Justin Quiban, Joenard Rates and Rene Menor.

The list also includes PGT winners, led by Dutch Guido Van der Valk, Zanieboy Gialon, Charles Hong and Mars Pucay with the long-hitting Rey Pagunsan also coming into the event brimming with confidence coming off a victory in the National pro-am at Splendido.

Former national champion Lloyd Go is also out to make an impact in his maiden stint on the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. as spearhead of the six invitees, including PGT Asia leg winner David Gleeson of Australia, Mateo Gomez and Sebastian Lopez of Colombia, Englishman George Twyman and Jack Sullivan, also from Australia.