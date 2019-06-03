PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Aces brace for iron duel in PGT Cebu
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines – The men of the tour brace for a duel of iron play but the long hitters could still opt to take the risk to fuel each other’s drive in the ICTSI Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational golf tournament beginning Wednesday in Danao City.

Short by the pros’ standards, the par-71, 6692-yard CfdC course is expected to challenge the field’s skills, particularly in iron play and course management with its unpredictable surface also tipped to add up to the challenges that abound around the layout carved from steep hills.

It also features dog-leg holes that could lure the power hitters to go for the greens in a bid to gain ground against the rest of the bidders in the P3 milion event kicking off a four-leg Visayas swing of the Philippine Golf Tour’s milestone 10th season.

Jhonnel Ababa topped the inaugural CFdC Invitational last year September although the diminutive Davaoeño shotmaker did it via the short route, winning it in 54 holes after heavy rain cancelled third round play.

But with forecast of an overall good weather for the week, the 79-player cast headed by the country’s top guns, a host of foreign aces and six invitees brace for four days of battle and a wild finish in the event sponsored by ICTSI.

“No one holds a distinct advantage here. It’s a tricky course which requires good course management skills,” said Tony Lascuña, seeking to come out strong in a bid to snap a long title spell marred by sorry finishes and injuries.

While Ababa is upbeat of scoring a repeat, the rest of the pack also exude confidence of putting up a solid showing, including veteran Jay Bayron, former Philippine Masters champion Jerson Balasabas and PGT Asia leg winners James Ryan Lam, Justin Quiban, Joenard Rates and Rene Menor.

The list also includes PGT winners, led by Dutch Guido Van der Valk, Zanieboy Gialon, Charles Hong and Mars Pucay with the long-hitting Rey Pagunsan also coming into the event brimming with confidence coming off a victory in the National pro-am at Splendido.

Former national champion Lloyd Go is also out to make an impact in his maiden stint on the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. as spearhead of the six invitees, including PGT Asia leg winner David Gleeson of Australia, Mateo Gomez and Sebastian Lopez of Colombia, Englishman George Twyman and Jack Sullivan, also from Australia.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruiz shocks Joshua for heavyweight world title
1 day ago
Ruiz recorded a monster upset, knocking down Britain's Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International...
Sports
Eagles, Saints favored sides in DL Final 4
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Top-ranked squads Cignal-Ateneo and Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR fight for first blood when they clash in the opener of their...
Sports
Angels demolish Power Builders for win No. 3
14 hours ago
PetroGazz hardly missed a beat coming off a three-day break, repulsing a depleted Motolite side, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, for...
Sports
Emanas, Lims shine in PPS S'woods
3 hours ago
Mica Ella Emana pulled off a pair of victories in varying fashions while sister Kaye Ann carved out a tough win in the premier...
Sports
Anthony Smith sends Alexander Gustafsson into retirement
By Joey Villar | June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
American Anthony Smith sent Swede Alexander Gustafsson into retirement via a rear-naked choke submission in the fourth round of their light heavyweight showdown in UFC Stockholm in Sweden yesterday.
Sports
Latest
38 minutes ago
Disrespect an issue in Warriors' narrow NBA Finals escape
38 minutes ago
Stephen Curry saw it as an insult that the Toronto left Andre Iguodala open for what became the decisive 3-point basket in...
Sports
1 hour ago
Aces brace for iron duel in PGT Cebu
1 hour ago
The men of the tour brace for a duel of iron play but the long hitters could still opt to take the risk to fuel each other’s...
Sports
1 hour ago
Korean snares crown; Ardina ends up 62nd
1 hour ago
Korean Jeongeun Lee pounced on the leaders’ struggle then sizzled early at the back to seize control before cruising...
Sports
Dottie Ardina fades in tough conditions, drops to 45th with 76
By Dante Navarro | June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina tumbled in tough conditions and firm greens and limped with a birdie-less 76, dropping way down to joint 45th in the third round of the US Women’s Open now led by buddies Yu Liu of China and Frenchwoman...
14 hours ago
Sports
Team Tenorio, Team Chan earn national finals tickets
June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
Team Tenorio of Macabalan, Cagayan de Oro and Team Chan of Sto. Cristo, Baliwag, Bulacan recently booked berths to the national finals of the 2019 PBA Ginebra San Miguel 3x3 Tapang ng Tatluhan.
14 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with