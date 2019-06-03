PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Korean snares crown; Ardina ends up 62nd
June 3, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Korean Jeongeun Lee pounced on the leaders’ struggle then sizzled early at the back to seize control before cruising to a two-stroke victory over American Angel Yin and two others with a closing 70 in the US Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina Sunday.

Two behind Celine Boutier of France and Chinese Yu Liu after 54 holes, Lee6 pulled to within one off Boutier with a 36 start then birdied three of the first six holes at the back to storm ahead en route to notching the victory with a 278 aggregate worth a whopping $1 million.

Yin rallied with a three-under 68 to tie Korean So Yeon Ryu, who shot a 70, and Lexi Thompson of the US, who hobbled with a 73, at second at 280 while Boutier and Yu limped with identical 75s to slip to joint fifth with Gerina Piller (68) of the US, Japanese Mamiko Higa (74) and American Jaye Marie Green (74) at 281.

Fillpina Dottie Ardina, who safely made the cut with 71-70, failed to recover from a disastrous third round 76 and wound up with another five-over card to finish way behind at 62nd with five others at 293.

After two pars, Ardina stumbled with back-to-back bogeys and though she parred the next eight holes, missing a couple of birdie chances, she again dropped two strokes on Nos. 13 and 14 and bogeyed the last for a pair of 38s.

Lee6, a six-time winner in three seasons on the Korean LPGA Tour, stayed in the hunt with a bogey-birdie start with at least seven players holding a share of the lead as most of the frontrunners struggled out of the gate while trying to handle the pressure in such a tense-filled finale.

In fact, the last nine pairings in the day combined for 23-over par.

But Lee6 took charge with a rescued par on the 10th, hitting the flagstick for a tap-in par from 70 feet. She then birdied the tough par-3 11th from eight feet and added another on the next from five feet before knocking a superb wedge shot to within four for another birdie on the par-5 15th to post a three-stroke lead.

With the rest failing to make a charge, Lee6 coasted to the two-shot win despite two bogeys in the last three holes.

“I was nervous going to the last three holes and I knew that if I made all pars, I’m going to win. But I made two bogeys and I just didn’t want to think about it too much,” said Lee6, who thus pocketed the richest purse ever staked in the world’s premier ladies circuit.

