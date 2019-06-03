UAAP
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the NBA Finals on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Warriors bounce back, edge Raptors in Game 2
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines - Klay Thompson scored 25 points while Stephen Curry added 23 as the Golden State Warriors escaped the Toronto Raptors, 109-104, to equalize their NBA Finals series at 1-1 at the Scotiabank Arena Monday.

The Warriors still missed the services of Kevin Durant, who is still nursing a calf injury. But the defending champions benefitted from double-digit scoring by Draymond Green (15 points) and DeMarcus Cousins (11 points).

Kawhi Leonard finished with a game-high 34 points while Fred VanVleet scored 17 for the Raptors.

Game Three is on Thursday (Manila time) at the Oracle Center in Oakland, California.

