Warriors bounce back, edge Raptors in Game 2

MANILA, Philippines - Klay Thompson scored 25 points while Stephen Curry added 23 as the Golden State Warriors escaped the Toronto Raptors, 109-104, to equalize their NBA Finals series at 1-1 at the Scotiabank Arena Monday.

The Warriors still missed the services of Kevin Durant, who is still nursing a calf injury. But the defending champions benefitted from double-digit scoring by Draymond Green (15 points) and DeMarcus Cousins (11 points).

Kawhi Leonard finished with a game-high 34 points while Fred VanVleet scored 17 for the Raptors.

Game Three is on Thursday (Manila time) at the Oracle Center in Oakland, California.